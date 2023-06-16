$930 million in grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access to every home in the US
The federal effort to expand internet access to every U.S. home has taken a major step forward with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in dozens of places where significant connectivity gaps persist. Those places include remote parts of Alaska and rural Texas. The so-called middle mile grants are intended to trigger the laying of 12,000 miles of fiber through 35 states and Puerto Rico. The middle mile is the midsection of the infrastructure necessary to enable internet access, composed of high-capacity lines carrying lots of data quickly. The expansion is among several initiatives pushed through Congress by President Joe Biden's administration to expand high-speed internet connectivity.
A decade after outcry, SeaWorld launches orca-free park in UAE, its first venture outside the US
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, which has been mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates. It's the company's first venture outside the United States. The $1.2 billion project with state-owned developer Miral features the world’s largest aquarium and a cylindrical LED screen. The park does not feature orcas but houses animals like dolphins and seals, whose captivity and training for profit and entertainment purposes are also often criticized as unethical by animal rights advocacy groups.
Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval
LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe. The U.K. regulators said Friday that they decided not to escalate an initial investigation because the deal would not result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. Amazon said it was pleased with the result and hopes for “similar decisions from other regulators soon.” Consumer groups have voiced concerns that Amazon’s purchase of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, would widen the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market.
China calls hacking report 'far-fetched' and accuses the US of targeting the cybersecurity industry
BEIJING (AP) — China's government has rejected as “far-fetched and unprofessional” a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world. A foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations Friday that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them. The Mandiant report came ahead of a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at repairing relations that have been strained by disputes over human rights, security and other irritants. The report said hackers used a software vulnerability to engage in “espionage activity in support of the People’s Republic of China.”
Chinese president Xi Jinping stresses US-China cooperation in meeting with Bill Gates
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries” in a meeting Friday with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates. Their meeting came ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a time of strained relations. The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an “old friend,” after three years without meeting. Gates told Xi he was “very honored” to meet with Xi. Gates' visit to China follows one by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The visits coincide with efforts by the ruling Communist Party to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy.
IMF head welcomes Europe's interest rate hikes in campaign against inflation
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund has praised the European Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rate for the eighth time in a row. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also endorsed the accompanying pledge by ECB head Christine Lagarde to keep tightening credit for as long as needed to bring down high inflation. The ECB is pressing ahead with rate hikes even as the U.S. Federal Reserve put its series of increases on pause to assess their effect on the economy. Georgieva said Europe's economy had shown “remarkable resilience” in lining up new energy supplies after Russia cut off most natural gas deliveries.
Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery
NEW YORK (AP) — Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike on Friday, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and the Teamsters can’t come to an agreement on a new contract. The authorization doesn’t mean a strike will occur. Instead, it allows the union’s leadership to call for a national walkout if both sides fail to reach an agreement before the current contract expires on July 31. Teamsters leadership had urged workers to vote for the strike authorization, which would give them more leverage in their negotiations with the company. UPS says it remains confident it will reach an agreement with the union.
Putin touts Russian economy as Western investors steer clear of St. Petersburg event
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is touting Russia’s prospects at the country’s main international economic forum despite heavy international sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine. Western officials and investors steered clear of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which started Wednesday and runs through Saturday. For decades, the gathering has been has been Russia’s premier event for attracting foreign capital. The Kremlin banned journalists from countries that Russia regards as “unfriendly” from covering the proceedings. Moscow gave that designation on scores that sanctioned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including the United States, Canada, Australia and European Union members.
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher, looking to extend winning streak
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned slightly higher as Wall Street looks to extend the market's longest winning streak in a year and a half. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% in afternoon trading Friday after wavering earlier. The benchmark index is trading at the highest level since April 2022. The Dow rose 21 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Adobe was among the biggest winners. The software maker rose 2.2% after raising its outlook and turning in results that easily beat forecasts. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 3.77%
Biden hopes Su's role in dockworker deal can sway Democratic holdouts to confirm her as labor chief
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping that Julie Su’s role in brokering a deal between West Coast dockworkers and shippers will provide fresh momentum for the Senate to act on her long-stalled nomination to be labor secretary. Su flew to San Francisco to help seal the tentative agreement after a lengthy dispute that had led to sporadic disruptions at some of the nation’s largest ports. President Joe Biden asked Su, a civil rights lawyer who was deputy labor secretary when tapped for the Cabinet job in February, to join the negotiations, according to a White House official. That was part of an effort to stave off potential work stoppages as the bargaining sessions grew tense.
