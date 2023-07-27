US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation. The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5% annual rate that economists had forecast. Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7% annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021. Companies plowed more money into factories and equipment. Increased spending by state and local governments also helped fuel growth.
A 'rolling recession' or a 'richcession' might spare the US economy from a full-scale downturn
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating. The government estimated Thursday that the economy expanded at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter, an unexpected pickup from the 2% pace in the first quarter. The latest snapshot of the economy coincides with rising sentiment that it may achieve an elusive “soft landing." Analysts point to two trends that might help stave off an economic contraction. Some say the economy is experiencing a “rolling recession,” a circumstance in which only some industries shrink while the overall economy manages to stay above water. Others think the nation might have experienced what they call a “richcession."
European Central Bank hikes interest rates to combat inflation and leaves door open to more
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation. ECB President Christine Lagarde had all but promised the quarter-percentage point increase and then kept the door open to further hikes despite increasing fears of recession. She said Thursday that “we might hike or we might hold” at the bank's next meeting in September. But she insisted that the ECB is “very strongly rooted in our determination to break the back of inflation.” U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday was similarly noncommittal about whether more rate increases might be coming.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. With “tweets,” Twitter accomplished in just a few years something few companies have done in a lifetime: It became a verb and implanted itself into the lexicon of America and around the world. Upending that takes more than a top-down declaration, even if it is from the owner of Twitter-turned-X who also happens to be one of the world’s richest man.
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The European Commission said Thursday that it would carry out its in-depth investigation “as a matter of priority.” The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software. Slack alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition in violation of EU laws by illegally combining Teams with its Office suite. Microsoft says it “will continue to cooperate with the commission and remain committed to finding solutions that will address its concerns.”
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage's account
LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of Coutts Bank has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage’s complaints that his account was closed because of his political views. The resignation Thursday of CEO Peter Flavel comes just a day after Coutts owner NatWest Group parted ways with its CEO, Alison Rose. Rose left after acknowledging that she had discussed Farage’s personal details with a journalist. Coutts is well-known as the bankers for Britain’s royal family and nobility. Flavel says that Coutts fell below its “high standards of personal service“ in Farage’s case and that as CEO, he should ”bear ultimate responsibility for this."
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as economy keeps growing and profits keep rising
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying on Wall Street following fatter-than-expected profit reports from big companies and the latest signals that the economy continues to defy predictions for a recession. The S&P 500 was 0.5% Thursday after touching to its highest level in nearly 16 months. The Dow was up 25 points, or 0.1%, and on track for a 14th straight gain. The Nasdaq composite was leading the market with a gain of 0.9% following a strong profit report from Meta Platforms. Treasury yields were rising after a wave of reports indicated the economy is in stronger shape than expected.
Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels McDonald's Q2, yet growth may slow as inflation cools
McDonald’s is grinning thanks to Grimace after a marketing campaign to celebrate the “birthday” of its big purple mascot went viral and contributed to surprisingly strong second quarter sales. Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose nearly 12% in the April-June period. That handily beat Wall Street’s forecast of a 9.4% increase. The Grimace campaign, which featured a limited-time purple milkshake, took on a life of its own after fans posted videos of themselves drinking the milkshake and then ending up on the ground in a messy pool of purple, or having some sort of seemingly paranormal experience. McDonald's shares are up more than 1.5% Thursday morning.
Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch lays off hundreds of US corporate workers after sales slump
NEW YORK (AP) — Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, is laying off hundreds of positions across its U.S. corporate staff, the company confirmed this week. The beer maker told the outlets that the layoffs would impact less than 2% of its workforce — which, according to Anheuser-Busch’s website, is made up of 19,000 employees nationwide. The job cuts arrive during a rocky time for the company, which has seen months-long sales decline for Bud Light since early April — when conservative critics vowed to boycott the brand after the brewer sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light has also faced backlash from Mulvaney’s supporters and LGBTQ+ rights groups, who say the brand didn’t do enough to support her.
Soaring labor costs at Southwest Airlines overshadow record revenue as summer travel revs up
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is reporting a $683 million profit for the second quarter, and revenue is a quarterly record as planes are packed during the peak summer travel season. The financial results reported Thursday were in line with Wall Street expectations. But the airline is warning that a key revenue ratio will fall in the third quarter, and it also faces higher labor costs as it negotiates new contracts with unions. The shares fell at the opening bell on Wall Street.
