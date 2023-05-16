Debt ceiling showdown: Biden and congressional leaders to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will discuss the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders at the White House. It's a high-profile Tuesday afternoon session with reverberations across the globe ahead of the president's trip to the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Early outlines of a potential deal are beginning to emerge despite the painstakingly slow negotiations. But expectations are low for an agreement as staff talks are expected to continue. McCarthy is prodding Biden to move faster toward a deal. The U.S. Treasury is warning that the U.S. could run out of cash to keep paying the nation’s bills as soon as June 1 if there is no agreement.
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on U.S. roads hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Sedans are even older, on average — 13.6 years. Blame it mainly on the pandemic, which triggered a shortage of automotive computer chips, the vital component that runs everything from radios to gas pedals to transmissions. The shortage drastically slowed assembly lines, making new vehicles scarce just when consumers were increasingly eager to buy. Prices surged to record highs. And though they’ve eased somewhat, the cost of a vehicle still feels punishingly expensive to many Americans, especially when coupled with now much-higher loan rates.
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
Less than two months into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk declared that whoever took over as the company’s CEO “must like pain a lot.” Then he promised he’d step down as soon as he found a replacement “foolish enough” to want the job. That person is Linda Yaccarino, a highly-regarded advertising executive with NBCUniversal. Musk has women in top positions at his other companies, including Gwynne Shotwell, the chief operating officer of SpaceX. But it is also true that women are often more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there’s a crisis — the so-called “glass cliff.” Could Yaccarino be headed toward it?
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Monday, just days after hearing arguments from lawyers in the case. Musk had challenged a lower court judge's ruling last year requiring him to abide by the deal. The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission required that his tweets be first approved by a Tesla attorney. It also called for Musk and Tesla to pay civil fines over the tweets.
NYC skyscrapers turning to carbon capture to lessen climate change
NEW YORK (AP) — In a vertical city like New York, any serious effort to address climate change has to focus on the greenhouse gas emissions caused by buildings. In large part, that means emissions released from giant boilers that heat water for people's showers, sinks and radiators. The boilers generally burn natural gas or heating oil, which generates lots of carbon dioxide along with other pollution. Now New York is forcing buildings to clean up, and several are experimenting with capturing the carbon dioxide, cooling it into a liquid and mixing it into concrete where it's locked in pretty much forever.
Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the $69B deal is still at risk
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The EU said Monday that it decided the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepted the U.S. tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming. But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it. The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators worldwide over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
US Virgin Islands seeks to subpoena Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is asking a federal judge to help it serve billionaire Elon Musk with a subpoena for documents in its lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers asked Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan on Monday to let it serve the subpoena on Tesla Inc. because it has not been able to give the papers to Musk or his lawyers. The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands said it believes Epstein may have referred or tried to refer Musk to JPMorgan.
Stock market today: Asian shares advance though China economic data weaker than expected
Asian shares are higher even though the latest data showed China's economy is weaker than expected. Benchmarks advanced in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul but fell in Shanghai and Sydney. Wall Street ticked higher Monday ahead of reports that will show how much a slowing economy is hurting what’s prevented a recession so far: solid spending by U.S. households. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow edged higher. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Some of the sharper moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, but the larger market remained listless as fears about a possible recession and a countdown to a possible default by the U.S. government hang over the market.
More dogs could show up in outdoor dining spaces. Not everyone is happy about it
Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. It better reflects reality; nearly half of states already allow canine dining outdoors. Restaurants have been required to allow service dogs for decades. But it wasn’t until the mid-2000’s that states began allowing dogs in outdoor dining spaces. Late last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can welcome dogs as long as they get permission from a local authority. The FDA suggests they also require leashes and develop plans to handle dog waste.
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It's the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise. Vice agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders or about $225 million in addition to taking on a significant amount of the company’s debt. Other parties will also be able to submit bids. The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.
