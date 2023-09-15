Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 U.S. auto workers have stopped making vehicles and headed for the picket lines. Their leaders have been unable to bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay. The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in its 88-year history. The limited strike at assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry.
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn’t reach a deal with Detroit’s automakers. The United Auto Workers are seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. They want to get back concessions that the workers made years ago, when the companies were in financial trouble. The UAW is using a strategy in which a small percentage of the union’s 146,000 members walked off the job at factories in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. UAW president Shawn Fain says the targeted strikes will give the union leverage in contract talks and keep the auto companies guessing about its next move. They could also help the union’s $825 million strike fund last much longer.
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy. It's the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe’s strict data privacy rules. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Friday that it's fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020. TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, “particularly the level of the fine imposed.” The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog’s criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.
Apple will update iPhone 12 in France after regulators said it emitted too much radiation
PARIS (AP) — Apple has agreed to install updates for iPhone 12 smartphones in France after French regulators ordered the company to stop selling the model. The regulators said it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company insists the phones are safe, and that the problem raised by France is related to a specific testing protocol. France’s government asked Apple to issue a software update to address the problem or face a recall. Apple said in a statement Friday that it will issue a software update for users in France. The iPhone 12’s radiation levels are still much lower than what scientific studies consider potentially harmful to users.
Russia raises key interest rate again as inflation and exchange rate worries continue
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's central bank has raised its key lending rate by one percentage point to 13%, a month after imposing an even larger hike. Concerns about inflation persist and the ruble continues to struggle against the dollar. The increase comes as annualized inflation rose in September to 5.5%. The bank says it expects inflation will reach 6%-7% by the end of the year. In August, the central bank increased the lending rate to 12% — a jump of 3.5 percentage points — as the ruble fell to 100 against the dollar. Although the ruble’s exchange rate improved mildly after the rate hike, it remains around 95 to the dollar, significantly weaker than a year ago when it was trading at around 60 to the U.S. currency.
Around 3,000 jobs at risk at UK's biggest steelworks despite government-backed package of support
LONDON (AP) — Around 3,000 workers at Britain’s biggest steelworks face the prospect of losing their jobs as part of a government-backed package to make the plant “greener.” In an announcement Friday, the British government confirmed widespread speculation that it will pump up to 500 million pounds ($620 million) into the loss-making Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales. Tata, the Indian conglomerate that owns the steelworks, will use the funding to help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity. Tata warned last year that its U.K. operations were under threat unless it secured Government funding to help it move to less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces.
Stock market today: Wall Street slips, but is still on track for weekly gains
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping in morning trading on Wall Street but not enough to erase the market's gains for the week. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in early Friday. The Dow fell 103 points and the Nasdaq composite was off 1.1%. The market mostly rose this week following some healthy indicators on the U.S. economy ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, where it's expected to hold interest rates steady. U.S. automaker stocks proved resilient after the United Auto Workers union walked off the job at several plants overnight. Treasury yields gained ground.
IMF warns Lebanon that the country is still facing enormous challenges years after a meltdown began
BEIRUT (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has warned that Lebanon is still facing enormous economic challenges four years after the country's historic meltdown began. The IMF issued a statement on Friday at the end of a four-day visit to Lebanon by a delegation from the financial agency. The IMF welcomed recent policy decisions by the central bank to stop lending to the state and end the work in an exchange platform known as Sayrafa. The IMF said that a permanent solution requires comprehensive policy decisions from parliament and the government to contain the external and fiscal deficits and start the restructuring of the banking sector. Lebanon is in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.
More than 700 million people don't know when — or if — they will eat again, UN food chief says
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations food agency says a global hunger crisis has left more than 700 million people not knowing when or if they will eat again. The agency also says demand for food is rising relentlessly while humanitarian funding drying up. On Thursday, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain told the U.N. Security Council that because of the lack of funding, the agency has been forced to cut food rations for millions of people, and “more cuts are on the way.” She said a series of concurrent and long-term crises “will continue to fuel global humanitarian needs” and the humanitarian community will "be dealing with the fallout for years to come.”
Boston Market restaurants shuttered in New Jersey over unpaid wages are allowed to reopen
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Labor officials in New Jersey have lifted a stop-work order that had temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in the state. The move came after officials say the owner paid more than $630,000 in back wages to hundreds of workers. The Department of Labor had issued the stop-work order on Aug. 15 against 27 restaurants across the state after an investigation found multiple violations of workers’ rights. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. The order was lifted after the 314 employees received all their back pay. The company has requested a hearing challenging the state’s findings after the stop-work order was issued.
