Delta Air Lines employees work up a sweat at boot camp, learning how to de-ice planes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The temperature says it's summer outside, but Delta Air Lines is training employees in how to de-ice an airplane — a critical part of flying during the cold winter months. Every summer, Delta brings about 400 workers to Minneapolis to a three-day summer de-ice "boot camp.” Then they go back to their home bases and training co-workers, 6,000 in all. Instructors say de-icing is the last line of defense when it comes to winter flying. And the hardest part of training newbies? Learning to drive the big trucks and go up in a cherry-picker to spray planes.
Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa — with a lot of water
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As they race to capitalize on a craze for generative AI, leading tech developers including Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have acknowledged that growing demand for their AI tools carries hefty costs, from expensive semiconductors to an increase in water consumption. But they’re often secretive about the specifics. Few people in Iowa knew about its status as a birthplace of OpenAI’s most advanced large language model, GPT-4, before a top Microsoft executive said in a speech it “was literally made next to cornfields west of Des Moines.”
India forges compromise among divided world powers at the G20 summit in a diplomatic win for Modi
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted his country as well-placed to bridge gaps in the Group of 20 top economies and solve global problems. But many were skeptical ahead of the weekend’s summit given grave divisions within the bloc over the Russia’s war in Ukraine. Modi was able to dispel those doubts, announcing a unanimous final agreement a day before the G20 summit ended Sunday that included language on the European war which both Russia and China signed off on. Leaders lauded India's compromise and experts say the declaration is a foreign policy triumph for Modi as he pushes to increase New Delhi's influence on the world stage.
Biden says stronger US ties with Vietnam is about providing global stability, not containing China
HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden says he isn't trying to start a cold war with China, but he is seeking to provide stability around the world by strengthening U.S. ties with Vietnam and other Asian countries. Biden said at a news conference Sunday in Vietnam that strengthening those alliances will help maintain stability and that having a “stable base” was the purpose of the visit to Hanoi. It's Biden's first time in Vietnam, and his stop comes as Vietnam has elevated the U.S. to its highest diplomatic status, comprehensive strategic partner. Biden said the new status is evidence of how far relations have evolved since the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War.
Southern Swiss region rejects a plan to fast-track big solar parks on Alpine mountainsides
GENEVA (AP) — Voters in a southern Swiss region have rejected a plan to allow large solar parks on their sun-baked Alpine mountainsides as part of the federal government’s push to develop renewable energies. Sunday's referendum in the Valais canton centered on economic and environmental interests at a time of rising concerns about climate change. The canton wrote on its official website that 53.94% voted against the proposal. “Not-in-my-backyard”-style opposition to the plan over a presumed blight on bucolic Swiss mountain vistas had made for some unusual political allies in the Alpine country. A rejection does not torpedo solar parks entirely if the private sector wants to develop them.
Russia is turning to old ally North Korea to resupply its arsenal for the war in Ukraine
Russia needs to replenish its supplies of ammunition for what could be a long war of attrition after a year and a half of fighting in Ukraine. Moscow is ramping up its domestic arms production. But Russia is also turning to North Korea which is one of its few allies with a vast arsenal. The reclusive Asian country is estimated to have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets to replenish the Russian army. U.S. officials expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible deal on munitions transfer. That would be a remarkable reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War when the Soviet Union provided its neighbor with weapons and ammunition.
Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from the earthquake that killed over 2,100
AMIZMIZ, Morocco (AP) — Emergency crews in Morocco are working to rescue survivors from the country’s strongest earthquake in more than a century. Soldiers and aid workers brought water and supplies to mountain villages in ruins from Friday night's quake. More than 2,100 people are confirmed dead, with the number expected to rise. Those left homeless slept outside Saturday in the streets of Marrakech or under makeshift shelters in Atlas Mountain towns like Moulay Brahim that were among the hardest-hit. The worst destruction is in rural communities that are hard for rescuers to reach because of the mountainous terrain. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake toppled buildings and sent people racing from their beds into the streets. A 3.9 aftershock struck on Sunday.
Group of 20 countries agree to increase clean energy but reach no deal on phasing out fossil fuels
NEW DELHI (AP) — Group of 20 leaders have agreed to triple renewable energy and try to increase the funds for climate change-related disasters but maintained the status quo with regards to phasing out carbon spewing coal. A senior Indian government official leading some of the G20 negotiations called it “probably the most vibrant, dynamic and ambitious document on climate action.” The official spoke during a news conference shortly after G20 leaders announced the agreement on Saturday. G20 nations emit 80% of all planet-warming gases. Most climate and energy experts agree that the G20 leaders put out a strong message on climate action.
Food recalls are pretty common for things like rocks, insects and plastic
Recent food recalls have been spurred by foreign objects like rocks, insects and plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says this type of contamination is one of the top reasons for food recalls. Some objects come from manufacturing, like plastic from frayed conveyor belts. Companies use X-rays, metal detectors and more to detect the objects. One expert says that food companies are “going to miss things.” Federal agencies determine whether recalls are necessary, and most often the recalls are voluntary.
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who've “cut corners” on their taxes. The IRS announced the effort on Friday. The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden's Democratic administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.
