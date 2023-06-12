The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.
The Great Grift: Five things to know about how COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
Food prices are squeezing Europe. Now Italians are calling for a pasta protest
MILAN (AP) — High food prices are pinching households across Europe, where food inflation is outpacing other major economies like the U.S., Japan and Canada. Some governments have responded with price controls or loose agreements with supermarkets to keep costs down. In Italy, a consumer group is taking matters into its own hands, calling for a pasta strike to force down prices by bottoming out demand. The sharply higher prices in Europe are driven by higher energy and labor costs and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. That is even though costs for food commodities have fallen for months from record highs, including wheat for the flour used to make pasta.
China struggles with weak post-COVID economic recovery
SHIYAN, China (AP) — China's manufacturing and consumer spending are weakening after a strong start to 2023 after anti-virus controls ended. Automakers and other companies are struggling to rebuild sales and sending salespeople abroad to revive their export businesses following a three-year gap. Economic growth accelerated to 4.5% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March from the previous quarter’s 2.9%, but forecasters say the peak of that recovery might already be past. The Yizhuan Automobile Co., which makes trash and dump trucks, says sales are up only by single-digit percentages from last year's depressed level. Retail spending is weaker than expected at a time when many consumers fret over the economic outlook and their jobs.
More companies setting 'net-zero' climate targets, but few have credible plans, report says
BONN, Germany (AP) — A growing number of companies are pledging to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” to curb climate change, but a report says the goal is rarely supported by a credible plan. According to the report published Monday, the number of publicly listed corporations aiming for net zero increased from 417 to 929 since late 2020. Researchers say they found that less than 5% of the companies they examined met basic credibility criteria. They say companies often fail to include the emissions caused by their products in their emission tallies. The idea behind net zero is to stop adding planet-warming gas to the atmosphere, either by preventing emissions in the first place or removing an equivalent amount.
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as investors await Fed policy decision, price data
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia after the S&P 500 logged its fourth winning week in a row on Friday. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and India but fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul. Investors are awaiting the latest decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates, with most expecting no change given recent data showing the U.S. economy slowing. This week also brings price data that might indicate whether inflation is being snuffed sufficiently. On Wall Street, the benchmark index edged up 0.1% Friday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also eked out a 0.1% gain. The Nasdaq picked up 0.2%.
Report: Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal published online Sunday. Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and gives about $1.5 billion annually to back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the newspaper that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father. But he noted that the two “think alike.” Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity.
Illumina CEO resigns amid pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn
NEW YORK (AP) — Gene sequencing test maker Illumina Inc. says its board has accepted the resignation of its CEO and director, Francis deSouza, effective immediately. The announcement was made Sunday. Charles Dadswell, senior vice president and general counsel, has been named interim CEO, while the board conducts a search for a new CEO. Illumina said deSouza, named CEO in 2016, will stay on in an advisory capacity until July 31. The resignation comes as the San Diego-based company has been locked in a monthslong heated battle with activist investor Carl Icahn, over its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test maker Grail. Icahn had urged shareholders to vote out its chairman, John Thompson, and deSouza. Company shareholders voted out Thompson in late May.
Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A first-of-its kind trial in Montana will decide if the constitutional right to a healthy, livable climate is protected by state law. Experts say a ruling against the state could set an important legal precedent but is unlikely to change policies in fossil fuel-friendly Montana. Two weeks of testimony starting Monday will include 16 young plaintiffs hoping to call out state officials for promoting policies encouraging oil, gas and coal development while failing to curb planet-warming emissions. Experts for the state are expected to downplay climate change impacts and Montana’s contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions.
Federal regulators promise safety review at all the major freight railroads
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say they plan to conduct safety investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year. That's after the Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern’s safety culture. A report will be released soon on what investigators found at Norfolk Southern after the fiery February derailment that prompted the evacuation of half of East Palestine, Ohio. The crash has sparked intense interest in railroad safety nationwide and prompted several proposed reforms in Congress. Railroad unions have been raising concerns that operating changes and deep cuts the railroads have made over the past six years have made trains riskier. But the railroads maintain they haven't sacrificed safety as they became more efficient.
