Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what's on the table
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before President Joe Biden and congressional leaders can seriously try to avert an unprecedented U.S. government default, their initial challenge is to agree on what exactly they’re talking about. They're holding their first substantive meeting in months on Tuesday. With the government at risk of being unable to meet its obligations as soon as June 1, Republicans are hoping to negotiate sweeping cuts to federal spending in exchange for allowing new borrowing to avoid default. Biden is set to reinforce his opposition to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage” to negotiations. Expectations for a breakthrough are low.
In global rush to regulate AI, Europe set to be trailblazer
LONDON (AP) — European lawmakers have rushed to add language on general artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT as they put the finishing touches on the Western world's first AI rules. The emerging technology has captured attention by composing music, creating images and writing essays but also raised fears about its implications. Authorities worldwide are scrambling to figure out how to control rapidly evolving AI to ensure that it improves people’s lives without threatening their rights or safety. The EU’s AI Act could become the de facto global standard, with companies and organizations potentially deciding that it would be easier to comply than to develop different products for different regions. A European Parliament committee is expected to approve the rules Thursday.
Stock market today: Wall Street dips amid quiet trading
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower on Wall Street following some mixed earnings reports. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower Tuesday, and the Dow was edging down by 60 points. Several beaten-down banks are also weakening more after a brief respite from a brutal run. They're struggling as investors look for potential weak links following a trio of bank failures. The next big milestone for the market will be Wednesday's report on inflation, which has come down but remains high. Political leaders are also meeting in Washington after the stock market closes Tuesday to try to avoid a U.S. government default on its debt.
China raids offices of business consultancy Capvision
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese security agents have raided several offices of business consulting firm Capvision as part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign businesses that provide sensitive economic data. The increasing pressure on foreign businesses in China is driven primarily by national security considerations. The efforts of Xi Jinping's government to exert control over business is clashing with efforts to lure back investors after the pandemic. The state media reports did not say when Capvision branches in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities were raided. The reports said staff were questioned but there was no word on arrests or detentions.
EU takes aim at countries helping Russia to avoid sanctions
Brussels (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is urging EU member nations to take trade measures against countries that help the Kremlin circumvent the bloc’s sanctions against Russia. China is warning that it will retaliate, if targeted. Von der Leyen says the measures should be part of a new round of sanctions that member countries are discussing to undermine Russia's war effort. She said Tuesday that “if we see that goods are going from the European Union to third countries and then end up in Russia, we could propose to the member states to sanction those goods.” She didn't name the countries, but EU officials are concerned about flows of goods through China and Iran.
Debt options abound, but can Biden, McCarthy strike a deal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Congress could strike a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts. Or they could agree to a stopgap measure to keep paying America's bills while negotiations continue. They could also do nothing, sending the economy into chaos. As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leaders of Congress on Tuesday, the options for easing the debt ceiling standoff are many. But the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by. There's no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk default.
Goldman settles gender discrimination suit for $215 million
NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a years-long class action lawsuit that claimed the bank discriminated against women when it came to pay, performance evaluations and promotions. The lawsuit, which was initially filed in September 2010, was set to go to trial next month. The plaintiffs in the case are all women who worked for Goldman as an associate or vice president in the U.S. in its investment banking, investment management or securities divisions. The settlement covers about 2,800 female associates and vice presidents in Goldman’s investment banking, investment management and securities divisions.
Tempur Sealy to buy Mattress Firm in $4 billion deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tempur Sealy has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $4 billion. The companies said Tuesday they expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2024. After the acquistion is complete, Mattress Firm will operate as a separate business unit within Tempur Sealy. Also on Tuesday, Tempur Sealy posted first-quarter profits of $85.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Kentucky-based mattress maker said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.
Fox Corp. dinged by Dominion settlement in third quarter
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. moved to a loss in its fiscal third quarter, weighed down by Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The company said Tuesday that the difference in its performance was mostly due to charges related to legal settlement costs at Fox News Media. The company still topped Wall Street expectations. Fox News agreed to pay Dominion to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion sued Fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that the top-rated news outlet damaged the company’s reputation.
