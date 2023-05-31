CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar. It was the smallest increase since 2015. Still, that’s unlikely to quell mounting criticism that CEO pay has become excessively high and the imbalance between company bosses and rank-and-file workers too wide. The median pay for workers at companies included in the AP survey was $77,178, up 1.3%. That means it would take that worker 186 years to make what a CEO making the median pay earned just last year.
For the few women who sit atop S&P 500 companies, thinner paychecks as median compensation slips
NEW YORK (AP) — Last year was a mixed bag pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500 -- compensation increased for more than half of them, but the median pay package fell 6%. Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Because they are a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily skew the overall figures. The drop comes after a 26% jump in pay for female CEOs in 2021, a year when pay packages reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits.
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years. The announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration represents its latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have normally done. NHTSA has been reluctant in the past to impose regulations, saying the technology will change during the time it takes to enact new rules. The safety agency’s chief counsel says 90% of new passenger vehicles already include the braking technology. But she says NHTSA wants to make the braking systems more effective at higher speeds and better at avoiding pedestrians.
Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years. That's far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. A compromise on the food aid requirements between House Republicans and President Joe Biden as the nation nears a disastrous government default appears to have backfired for GOP lawmakers, who won the new work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for dropping work requirements for some more vulnerable recipients such as veterans and homeless people.
Here's how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
NEW YORK (AP) — A three-year pause on student loan payments will end this summer regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the White House plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. If Congress approves a debt ceiling deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, payments will resume in late August. Even if the deal falls through, payments will resume by 60 days after the Supreme Court decision. Regardless of what justices decide, more than 40 million borrowers will have to start paying back their loans by the end of the summer at the latest.
US, Europe working on voluntary AI code of conduct as calls grow for regulation
LONDON (AP) — The United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence, with a draft expected in weeks. The voluntary code would bridge the gap while the 27-nation EU works on groundbreaking rules for artificial intelligence that won’t take effect for up to three years. That's according to a top EU official who spoke Wednesday after a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council in Sweden. The breathtaking rise of generative AI systems such as ChatGPT have dazzled users with capabilities that mimic human responses while stirring fears about the risks they pose. That's set off a global debate about how to design guardrails for the technology.
As House debt ceiling vote nears, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy confident of GOP support
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial House vote. President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent. Biden and McCarthy are rushing to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default in less than week. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, McCarthy insists he'll have the votes to ensure approval. He said the package is a “small step” toward tackling the U.S. debt load and he'll next set up a bipartisan commission to probe the issue.
US job openings hit 10.1 million and labor market still strong despite Fed efforts to cool economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in April a sign the American labor market remians surprisingly resilient as the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher to combat inflation. Employers posted 10.1 million job openings last month, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January. Economists had expected vacancies to slip below 9.5 million. Layoffs fell, but the number of people quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence that they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere — slid last month.
Stock market today: Wall Street slumps with markets worldwide
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slumping with stock markets worldwide as worries rise about the strength of the global economy and inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower Wednesday. The Dow and Nasdaq were also down similar amounts. Markets in Asia fell even more following discouraging data on manufacturing from China. In the U.S., economic reports were mixed. Data indicating a still strong job market raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again in two weeks. Wednesday's losses are wiping away gains the S&P 500 had built in May, which were built largely on buzz around the AI boom.
China warns of artificial intelligence risks, calls for beefed-up national security measures
BEIJING (AP) — China has warned of the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence while calling for heightened national security measures. The statement issued after a meeting Tuesday chaired by Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping underscores the tension between the government’s determination to seize global leadership in cutting-edge technology and concerns about the possible social and political harms of such technologies. It followed a warning by scientists and tech industry leaders in the U.S., including high-level executives at Microsoft and Google, about the perils AI poses to humankind. The official Xinhua News Agency said Xi urged “dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve the security governance of internet data and artificial intelligence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.