CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar. It was the smallest increase since 2015. Still, that’s unlikely to quell mounting criticism that CEO pay has become excessively high and the imbalance between company bosses and rank-and-file workers too wide. The median pay for workers at companies included in the AP survey was $77,178, up 1.3%. That means it would take that worker 186 years to make what a CEO making the median pay earned just last year.
For the few women who sit atop S&P 500 companies, thinner paychecks as median compensation slips
NEW YORK (AP) — Last year was a mixed bag pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500 -- compensation increased for more than half of them, but the median pay package fell 6%. Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Because they are a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily skew the overall figures. The drop comes after a 26% jump in pay for female CEOs in 2021, a year when pay packages reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits.
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years. The announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration represents its latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have normally done. NHTSA has been reluctant in the past to impose regulations, saying the technology will change during the time it takes to enact new rules. The safety agency’s chief counsel says 90% of new passenger vehicles already include the braking technology. But she says NHTSA wants to make the braking systems more effective at higher speeds and better at avoiding pedestrians.
After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — After sailing through the House on a bipartisan vote, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package now goes to the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. default crisis. They worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval. A similar bipartisan effort will be needed in the Senate to overcome opposition. The U.S. was facing a potentially disastrous default in less than a week if Congress failed to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, it was approved on a bipartisan House vote with Democrats. The Senate is expected to act quickly by the end of the week.
Republicans get their IRS cuts; Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — While Republicans seek to make good on campaign promises to cut IRS funding through the proposed debt ceiling and budget cuts package now moving through Congress, Democrats are offering assurances that the spending cuts will have little impact on the federal tax collector. The bill rescinds $1.4 billion given to the IRS in the Democrats’ health and energy package that was approved last year on party-line votes. And the White House says the debt deal includes a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other nondefense programs.
Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal. Although the measure falls short of the comprehensive overhaul that the White House has been seeking, it still is expected to speed up infrastructure projects and limit reviews that have bogged down construction. President Joe Biden has sought the changes to clear the way for clean energy initiatives to help reach his climate goals. However, the legislation has frustrated some environmentalists, especially because it advances construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas through Appalachia.
Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years. That's far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. A compromise on the food aid requirements between House Republicans and President Joe Biden as the nation nears a disastrous government default appears to have backfired for GOP lawmakers, who won the new work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for dropping work requirements for some more vulnerable recipients such as veterans and homeless people.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until after his 2019 arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until his 2019 arrest. Dimon made the revelation during a videotaped deposition Friday in connection with lawsuits filed against the nation's largest bank. The lawsuits on behalf of victims and the U.S. Virgin Islands in Manhattan federal court seek to hold the bank financially liable for Epstein's decadeslong abuse of teenage girls and young women. The deposition, portions of which were redacted, was released publicly Wednesday.
Federal Reserve likely to skip interest rate hike at next meeting in June, officials signal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading Federal Reserve officials are sending out stronger signals that they will forego an interest rate increase at the central bank’s next meeting in June. But they indicate hikes could resume later this year. Three leading Fed officials have expressed support for the idea of skipping a rate hike in June. That has come despite a slew of tough talk from other Fed policymakers and a disappointing inflation report last week. Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said in a speech Wednesday that skipping a rate hike at the June meeting would give Fed policymakers time to see more data before making decisions on rates.
Sweden close to becoming first 'smoke free' country in Europe as daily use of cigarettes dwindles
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Summer is in the air, cigarette smoke is not, in Sweden's outdoor bars and restaurants. Sweden, which has the lowest rate of smoking in the Europe Union is now close to declaring itself “smoke free” — defined as having fewer than 5% daily smokers in the population. Some experts give credit to decades of anti-smoking campaigns and legislation, while others point to the prevalence of “snus,” a smokeless tobacco product that is banned elsewhere in the EU but is marketed in Sweden as an alternative to cigarettes. The 5% milestone is now within reach. Statistics from the Public Health Agency of Sweden show the daily smoking rate reached 5.6% last year.
