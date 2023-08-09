Stock market today: Wall Street slips ahead of inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated report on inflation that’s arriving the following day. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower Wednesday, coming off a rough run where it’s dropped in five of the last six days. The Dow was down 113 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% lower. Companies are continuing to report profits for the spring that are mostly better than analysts expected. Taser maker Axon Enterprise jumped following its profit report. But more attention is on Thursday's inflation report, which investors hope will give the Federal Reserve reason to halt its hikes to interest rates.
Severe storms lead to unprecedented $34 billion in US insured losses so far this year, Swiss Re says
Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events. The reinsurer Swiss Re Group said Wednesday that damages from convective storms in the U.S., which can come with hail, lightning, heavy rain and high winds, accounted for nearly 70% of the $50 billion in global catastrophic damages so far this year. The storms in the U.S. were so severe, there were 10 that resulted in damages of $1 billion or more, almost double the average over the last decade.
Millions scramble to afford energy bills amid heat waves, but federal program to help falls short
DENVER (AP) — As climate change ratchets up temperatures across the U.S., millions of the poorest Americans grapple with enduring perilous heat or paying costly air conditioning bills. While President Joe Biden has invested billions into federal programs that subsidize the poorest Americans' energy costs, the help reaches only a fraction of the most vulnerable during the sweltering summer months. Nationwide, around 30 million Americans struggle to afford their energy bills and qualify for the subsidy, but less than 3% receive federal assistance for their summer bills. Experts say it's woefully underfunded.
If you've ever wanted to be in 'Hamilton,' you can now do so — on Roblox
NEW YORK (AP) — The landmark Broadway musical “Hamilton” has landed on Roblox, turning the innovative stage show into an immersive online environment for a new generation. In the Hamilton Simulator, players use their own avatars as they rub shoulders with the musical’s characters and negotiate through 10 levels set during the Revolutionary War. It starts at the New York docks and the goal is to free the city from British yoke. Appropriately, the music-filled game requires no real money. The experience launches Thursday. It has the blessing of writer-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose blockbuster musical charts the rise and fall of statesman Alexander Hamilton.
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple's iOS 17 change
NEW YORK (AP) — The location of Apple’s red end-call button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app, so be wary of your thumb’s muscle memory. As iPhone users know, the “end” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a center position towards the bottom of the screen. But with iOS 17, which officially launches this fall, the red icon will move the right — and other features will move down to join it. While a iOS 17 preview guide from Apple showed this new setup in June, renewed attention has increased as some explore beta versions of the software upgrade. Images from iOS 17 beta versions shared by multiple news outlets this week show the small — but potentially frustrating — change.
How hip-hop went from being shunned by big business to multimillion-dollar collabs
NEW YORK (AP) — The signs of hip-hop’s influence are now everywhere from Pharrell Williams becoming Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director to billion-dollar brands like Dr. Dre’s Beats headphones and retail mainstays like Diddy’s Sean John and the Rocawear line started by Jay-Z. It didn’t start out that way. Companies at first balked at partnering with hip-hop acts because they felt that the genre that appealed to Black and brown teens and young adults didn't align with their brands. That changed as hip-hop grew into the world's biggest music genre. And now, hip-hop’s five wealthiest artists were worth nearly $4 billion in 2022 by themselves.
Women battle misogyny to send hip-hop spinning in a new direction
ATLANTA (AP) — Female rappers have been a part of hip-hop since its debut. Women have fought to shape their identification in hip-hop and demand recognition. In the 50 years since DJ Kool Herc extended breaking at a back-to-school party, women have gone from donning a male-imitated aesthetic, to owning their sexuality in lyrics, to selling out stadiums for their own concerts. At hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, female rappers are taking their moment to shine – while still demanding respect and facing decades-old challenges.
Angry villagers in England call for the quirky Crooked House pub to be rebuilt following demolition
LONDON (AP) — Villagers in central England are fuming after one of Britain’s quirkiest pubs burned down and was reduced to rubble by a digger before a fire investigation was completed. The local mayor has joined thirsty regulars from the 18th-century Crooked House pub in the village of Himley near the town of Dudley in pressing for a proper investigation into the events surrounding the pub’s destruction. He made the call on Wednesday. The pub suffered extensive damage as a result of a fire on Saturday. The blaze come two weeks after the pub had been sold by pub and hotel operator Marston’s to a local firm. The building was destroyed by a mechanical digger two days later.
Iraq water crisis could have regional consequences, UN human rights chief warns
BAGHDAD (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief has warned that Iraq’s water crisis could affect other countries in the region. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk made the comments Wednesday at a news conference in Baghdad following a four-day visit to Iraq. Severe water shortages because of climate change and mismanagement have destroyed harvests and killed off fish and livestock. Türk held meetings with Iraqi government and judicial officials including the prime minister and speaker. They discussed a handful of human rights issues, including the death penalty, overcrowding in prisons, and the need for strengthening human rights institutions in the country.
Sony's profits drop as it warns of the impact from US movie strikes
TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s profits between April and June slipped 17%, as worries grew about revenue damage from a strike in the movie sector. The Japanese electronics and entertainment company says its fiscal profit in the first quarter totaled 217 billion yen, or $1.5 billion, down from 261 billion yen a year ago. Quarterly sales are up 33% as sales grew in games and network services, the music business, financial services and imaging solutions. Sony’s revenue in movies will suffer because of the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, or SAG-AFTRA. Release dates of movies and deliveries of TV series are being delayed.
