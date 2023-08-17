China's Xi calls for patience as Communist Party tries to reverse economic slump
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for patience in a speech released as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a deepening economic slump and said the West’s pursuit of material wealth led to “spiritual poverty.” Xi’s speech was published by Qiushi, the party’s top theoretical journal, after data showed consumer and factory activity weakened further in July despite official promises to support struggling entrepreneurs. The government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people. Xi called for China to “build a socialist ideology with strong cohesion” and to focus on long-term goals of improving education, health care and food supplies.
China's government tries to defuse economic fears after real estate developer's debt struggle
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is trying to reassure jittery homebuyers after a major real estate developer missed a payment on its multibillion-dollar debt, reviving fears about the industry’s shaky finances and their impact on the struggling Chinese economy. Economists say there is no indication Country Garden’s problems might spread beyond China. But they highlight the industry’s struggle under pressure from the ruling Communist Party to reduce soaring debt that is seen as an economic threat. That has bankrupted hundreds of small developers and depressed China’s economic growth. A government spokesman tried to reassure the public, saying financial conditions are improving and regulators are getting debt under control.
China says it would welcome a visit by US commerce secretary after imposition of investment controls
BEIJING (AP) — China says it would welcome a visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo following the imposition of foreign investment controls by her agency that have stung numerous Chinese companies. Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting did not offer a date, but said the countries are in “close communication on arrangements.” Earlier reports said a visit could come as early as later this month. Shu says China is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the investment controls and would respond on the basis of the results. U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month to block and regulate U.S. high-tech investment in China, reflecting the intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest economies.
Stock market today: Wall Street is holding steadier, but higher bond yields keep biting
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is holding a bit steadier, and stocks are mixed following their sharp two-day slide. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged Thursday. The Dow was up 47 points, and the Nasdaq was 0.4% lower. Cisco Systems helped lead the way after reporting stronger profit than expected, and oil producers rose with higher crude prices. Stocks broadly have retreated in August, in part because a swift rise in bond yields is forcing a reassessment of how much to pay for them. The 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest level since October and is nearly back to where it was in 2007.
Average long-term US mortgage rate hits highest level in 2 decades
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in 20 years, grim news for would-be homebuyers already facing high home prices caused a lack of supply. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan jumped to 7.09% from 6.96% last week. That’s the highest since April of 2002, when the average rate clocked in at 7.13%. Sharply higher rates are contributing to a dearth of available homes, as homeowners who locked into lower borrowing costs two years ago are now reluctant to sell and jump into a higher rate on a new property.
Biden's approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to talking up the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Both figures are close to where Biden’s approval numbers have stood for about the past year and a half. Signs of an improving economic outlook have done little to sway how people feel about him as Biden could face his predecessor and 2020 opponent, Republican Donald Trump, in next year’s election.
Walmart's hot sellers? Hand mixers and kitchen tools. In an era of high prices, basic is king
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is reporting strong second-quarter sales results as the retailer’s low-price model continues to attract budget-conscious consumers in a tough economic environment. Walmart earned $7.89 billion, or $2.92 per share, up from last year. Its adjusted per-share profit of $1.84 was better than Wall Street had expected. Sales rose nearly 6% to $161.63 billion. The nation’s largest retailer also boosted its annual outlook.
New Jersey shutters 27 Boston Market restaurants over unpaid wages, related worker issues
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State labor officials have temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey. That comes after an investigation sparked by worker complaints found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 employees. The department issued a stop-work order Tuesday against 27 restaurants across New Jersey. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Boston Market’s corporate office in Golden, Colorado, on Thursday. There are 31 Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey and 310 nationwide, according to its website.
Investment scams are everywhere on social media. Here's how to spot one
NEW YORK (AP) — Social media is full of scammers promising guaranteed returns on investment, and consumers lost $3.8 billion to them last year just in the U.S., according to the Federal Trade Commission. That's twice as much as in 2021. Such scams are also a problem globally. Those who work in the space, including the FTC and Better Business Bureau, say the speed and convenience of the internet, the rise of online payment platforms, and the spread of financial misinformation have all contributed to the increase. They also cite pandemic-era isolation and loneliness.
A resilient stock market helped boost gains for 401(k) savers in the first half of 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A resilient stock market helped boost gains for savers with retirement accounts through the first half of this year. The average 401(k) plan balance stood at $112,400 at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 4% from the first quarter and up 8.3% from the second quarter of last year, according to new data from Fidelity Investments drawn from more than 23 million accounts. Those gains came as the stock market cruised through the first half of 2023, in part because the economy has been able to defy many predictions for it to fall into a recession, at least so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.