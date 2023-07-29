More Trader Joe's recalls? This soup may contain bugs and falafel may have rocks, grocer says
NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel that may contain rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to Sept. 15, according to a Thursday announcement from the company. On Friday, the grocer announced that Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel sold in 35 states and Washington, D.C., was also under recall. In each case, “there was an issue in the manufacturing processes in the facilities,” a Trader Joe's spokesperson says. Customers with the recalled products should throw them away or return them to any store for a full refund.
Historically Black fraternity drops Florida for convention because of DeSantis policies
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S. says it is relocating a planned convention in two years from Florida because of what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s “harmful, racist and insensitive” policies towards African Americans. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity said this week that it would move its 2025 convention from Orlando. The convention draws between 4,000 and 6,000 people and has an economic impact of $4.6 million. The decision comes after the NAACP and other civil rights organizations this spring issued a travel advisory for Florida, warning that recent policies are openly hostile to African Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
US price and wage increases slow further in the latest signs of cooling inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Signs that inflation pressures in the United States are steadily easing emerged Friday in reports that consumer prices rose in June at their slowest pace in more than two years and that wage growth cooled last quarter. Together, the figures provided the latest signs that the Federal Reserve’s drive to tame inflation may succeed without triggering a recession, an outcome known as a “soft landing.” A price gauge closely monitored by the Fed rose just 3% in June from a year earlier. That was down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them. Part of the profits from the sales will be donated to groups fighting antisemitism.
Stock market today: Wall Street returns to rallying following reports on profits and inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1% Friday to close out its ninth winning week in the last 11. The Dow added 176 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market. Stocks have been rallying on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. A report Friday said the Fed's preferred measure of inflation slowed last month by a touch more than expected.
With one eye on China, Japan backs Sri Lanka as a partner in the Indo-Pacific
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi says that Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean makes it a key partner in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific. The minister is in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, where he met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his counterpart Ali Sabry. The Japanese-led initiative aims at building security and economic cooperation but is also geared toward curbing an increasingly assertive China. It includes Japan’s assistance to emerging economies, support for maritime security, the provision of coast guard patrol boats and equipment, and other infrastructure cooperation. Last year, Sri Lanka defaulted on its public debt of about $51 billion - much of it owed to China.
Germany used to be the world's export powerhouse. Now, it's not growing. What happened?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German economy is still failing to grow. The country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe is struggling with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China. Official figures released Friday show economic output stagnated in the April-to-June quarter. That follows a declines in the first three months of the year and last three months of 2022 as the energy shock from Russia’s war in Ukraine echoed through Europe’s largest economy. It comes after the International Monetary Fund forecast that Germany would be the only developed economy to shrink this year.
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers broke for their August recess this week with many worried about whether they can avoid a partial government shutdown upon their return. Congress will have until Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year, to pass the spending bills needed to fund government agencies next year or a stopgap measure that keeps agencies running temporarily. It won’t be easy. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware is worried about the road ahead, saying “we’re going to scare the hell out of the American people before we get this done." House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's confident "we can get this all done” by the end of September.
US proposes 18% fuel economy increase for new vehicle fleet from 2027 through 2032
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 miles per gallon in real-world driving. The proposed numbers were released Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which eventually will adopt final mileage requirements. Currently the fleet of new vehicles must average 36.75 mpg by 2026 under corporate average fuel economy standards adopted by the administration of President Joe Biden, who reversed a rollback made by former president Donald Trump. The highway safety agency says it will try to line up its regulations so they match the Environmental Protection Agency’s reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Europe's banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says the banking sector could withstand a severe economic downturn without depleting their financial buffers against losses. A survey of 98 large and medium-sized banks showed Friday that even in the most adverse scenario, banks would still have enough capital to cover losses and then some. Banks are crucial to the European economy because companies get most of their financing from them, instead of from financial markets — the opposite of the situation in the United States. Scrutiny of bank finances has grown after the failure of three U.S. banks amid rising interest rates that led to losses on investments and mass withdrawal of deposits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.