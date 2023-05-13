Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, telling the pontiff it was a great honor. Earlier on Saturday, during the Ukrainian leader’s visit to Rome, he also met with Italian officials. The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Neither side immediately gave details of the talks. Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy received assurances from Italian leaders of continued military and financial support. Francis has previously said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war.
Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform's advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.
In debt ceiling standoff, COVID era of big spending gives way to new focus on deficit
WASHINGTON (AP) — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal in the debt ceiling standoff. The ambitious COVID-19 era of government spending is giving way to a new focus on stemming deficits. As President Joe Biden and congressional leaders prepare to meet again soon, their staffs are working on a budget deal. The White House has threatened to veto Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill, which it says includes “devastating cuts” to federal programs. But the administration has signaled a willingness to consider other budget caps. It's a turnaround from just a few years ago when Congress passed trillions in emergency aid to halt the pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy.
Scabby the Rat gives bite to union protests, but is he at the tail end of his relevancy?
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
What to know about Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site's new CEO. Yaccarino has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011 and was most recently chairman, advertising and client partnerships. There, she oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible Zelenskyy visit
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it's providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine. The visit has yet to be officially confirmed. But it would be a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved after a rocky patch.
Liverpool holds Eurovision Song Contest final, with Sweden favored and Ukraine in spotlight
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place Saturday in Liverpool. This year’s theme is “united by music,” and the event fuses the soul of English port city that birthed The Beatles with the spirit of war-battered Ukraine. Britain is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year’s competition, and the show will include performances by Ukrainian musicians including 2022 Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra. Swedish singer Loreen is bookies' favorite to win the competition, with Finnish party rapper Käärijä also a strong contender. Twenty-six countries are competing in the grand final, with the winner decided by a mix of jury and public votes.
G7 finance leaders vow to contain inflation, strengthen supply chains but avoid mention of China
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven's top financial leaders have united in their support for Ukraine and determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression. The finance ministers and central bank chiefs ended three days of talks in Niigata, Japan, with a pledge to bring inflation under control while aiding those suffering the most from surging prices. They also committed to working together to build more stable, diversified supply chains for developing clean energy sources and to “enhance economic resilience globally against various shocks.” But they avoided any mention of China or of “economic coercion.” The talks in this port city were in preparation for a summit of G-7 leaders in Hiroshima next week.
Campaigning in Turkey's pivotal elections ends, voting nears
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish politicians have held their final rallies in the last hours of campaigning before Sunday’s pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections that will significantly shape the NATO member’s future, before a so-called propaganda ban went into effect. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing the toughest challenge ever in his two decades of power. He was speaking at neighborhood rallies in Istanbul. His challenger is Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the pro-secular, center-left Republican People’s Party, who is the joint candidate of six opposition parties. He held his final rally on Friday in the capital, Ankara, in the pouring rain.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.