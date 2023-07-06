Meta's new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter. It's a sign that users are looking for an alternative to the social media platform that's undergone a series of unpopular changes since Elon Musk bought it. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 million people had registered for Threads in its first day. There's plenty of excitement about the opportunity to make a fresh start on a new social media app. There also have been glitches, annoyance about the lack of a chronological feed and gripes about missing features. That raises the question of whether it could pose a meaningful challenge to Twitter.
NEW YORK (AP) — Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours. Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” arrives at a time some are looking for Twitter alternatives amid Elon Musk’s tumultuous ownership of the platform. But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns, and is notably unavailable in the European Union. Here’s what you need to know about Threads.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials Washington wants healthy economic competition but will defend U.S. trade curbs imposed on security grounds. She also will express concerns about Beijing’s export controls on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels. That is according to a senior Treasury official who briefed reporters after Yellen arrived in Beijing as part of efforts to revive strained relations. Treasury officials said earlier she wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Yellen has warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting U.S. and Chinese industries and markets. Businesspeople say that might harm innovation and growth as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and strategically important goods.
Nations set to agree on shipping emissions cuts but fall short of aligning with climate goals
Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. Negotiators at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, seen as key to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, are set to officially agree Friday for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050, rather than setting the date as a hard deadline.
Stock market today: Wall Street stumbles after hot jobs data raises threat of high rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.1% lower Thursday. The Dow was down 434 points, or 1.3%, and the Nasdaq was 1.2% lower. While a sturdy labor market keeps the economy out of a long-expected recession, it could also push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to defeat high inflation. That in turn could mean more pressure down the line on the economy and financial markets. Treasury yields jumped, and the two-year yield is near its highest level since March.
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs — here's why
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy, and customers are taking notice. Last fall, for example, many balked at Dunkin’s decision to stop offering a free drink on their birthday and instead give them triple loyalty points on their purchase. Some experts say the cost of maintaining loyalty programs, as well as recent impacts of inflation and changes in consumer behavior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are among the reasons why companies may be pulling back. Meanwhile, some chains have argued that rewards adjustments reflect customer behavior.
U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to show the American labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates. The Labor Department said Thursday that employers posted 9.8 million job vacancies, down from 10.3 million in April. But layoffs fell slightly, and more Americans quit their jobs — a sign they were confident they could find better pay or working conditions elsewhere. Job openings remain high by historic standards despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to cool the American labor market and slow the economy to combat inflation that last year hit four-decade highs. The Fed has hiked its benchmark short-term interest rate 10 times since March 2022.
Shell CEO calls it 'irresponsible' to cut oil production now
LONDON (AP) — The head of global energy giant Shell says it would be “irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production at a time when the world economy is still dependent on fossil fuels. In an interview with the BBC released Thursday, Shell CEO also refused to rule out moving the company’s headquarters and stock market listing from Britain to the United States. His comments conflict with the recommendations of climate scientists and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has called on the fossil fuel industry to “drive, not obstruct” the transition to renewable energy. Burning fossil fuels is the biggest source of the carbon emissions blamed for global warming.
More Americans apply for jobless benefits, but layoffs are not rising significantly
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose last week, but remains at healthy levels despite the Federal Reserve’s attempt to cool the labor market by raising interest rates. U.S. applications for jobless claims rose by 12,000 to 248,000 for the week ending July 1, from 236,000 previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility , fell by 3,500 by 253,250. Jobless claim applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week.
Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system gets closer look as US seeks details on recent changes
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. automobile safety regulators are zeroing in on changes that Tesla has made to its Autopilot partially automated driving system including how it makes sure drivers pay attention and how it detects and responds to objects. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has asked for details of changes made to all versions of the system including dates and detailed descriptions. The request is part of a larger investigation into Teslas operating on Autopilot hitting emergency vehicles parked on highways while responding to other incidents. In a letter dated July 3 and posted on the agency’s website Thursday, NHTSA asks Tesla to describe all changes in the the system from the start of production. A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.
