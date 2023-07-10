Europe signs off on a new privacy pact that allows people's data to keep flowing to US
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has signed off on a new agreement over the privacy of people’s personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies. The EU’s executive commission on Monday deemed the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework to have an adequate level of protection for personal data. That means it’s comparable to the 27-nation’s own stringent data protection standards, so companies can use it to move information from Europe to the United States without adding extra security. The agreement comes after two earlier data transfer agreements were tossed. The European privacy campaigner who triggered the legal challenges, however, vowed to challenge it to the EU’s top court.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts ahead of updates on inflation, profits
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged Monday, coming off just its second losing week in the last eight. The Dow was up 133 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq was 0.3% lower. This week will offer the latest monthly update on inflation, and Wall Street's hope is that a continued slowdown will convince the Federal Reserve to soon stop hiking interest rates. At the end of the week companies will also start telling investors how much profit they made during the spring.
Yellen says Washington might 'respond to unintended consequences' for China due to tech export curbs
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on U.S. technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations. Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade on Sunday that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. Yellen said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes. Relations are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security and other irritants. A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other U.S. technology.
Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it
NEW YORK (AP) — What comes to mind when you hear the phrase Y2K? Here's a hint: It's no longer about a computer glitch that could have made the world go haywire at the end of 1999. Today Y2K is all about fashion, with people trading in their skinny jeans for cargo pants. Retailers say Gen Z is fueling the market for the return of fashion choices from the early 2000s. And there are no signs of it letting up. The latest shift shows how Gen Z adapts to trends on social media, particularly TikTok. That leaves retailers like Walmart hurrying to catch up.
The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic
The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to a report on the company’s website. Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom. There are no plans for layoffs. The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul's energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
NEW YORK (AP) — An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. The beverage brand was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers. Schumer said the drink contains nearly twice as much caffeine as Red Bull and poses a health risk to children. Representatives for PRIME have said the drinks are clearly marked as not recommended for minors. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hybrid work is evolving but it's here to stay, says Envoy CEO Larry Gadea
NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Gadea founded the workplace platform Envoy a decade ago to solve inefficiencies around front desk management. When the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown offices, the San Francisco-based company had to adapt fast. Envoy launched tools to help clients manage workplace safety, including contact tracing. Now, as more companies bring employees back to the office, Envoy is helping them navigate hybrid work models that have become the norm. A new app allows workers to see who is coming in, book conference rooms, desks and parking spaces. An analytics tool collects data on attendance, helping companies determine how much office space they really need. Gadea, the company’s CEO, recently spoke to The Associated Press about the future of work.
'Clone' or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. Threads creators have pushed back. Just how similar are they? The new app has drawn tens of millions of users since launching as the latest rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform. Legal experts say much is still unknown about. But people starting to explore Threads are already making their own observations. Some have called it a “Twitter clone,” but others note key differences between the two apps.
As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions
MULBERRY, Tenn. (AP) — The whiskey and bourbon makers of Tennessee and Kentucky have long been beloved in their communities, where they provide jobs and the pride of a successful homegrown industry. But the distillers' runaway success in recent years and accompanying rapid growth has led to conflicts. In Kentucky, where 95% of the world’s bourbon is manufactured, counties are revolting after the legislature voted to phase out a tax they have depended on to fund schools, roads and utilities. Neighbors in both states have been fighting industry expansion, lodging complaints over a destructive black fungus coating homes and killing trees, the loss of prime farm land and liquor-themed tourist developments that are more Disneyland than distillery tour.
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive 'soft landing' for US economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another month, another solid gain for America’s job market. The pace of hiring by businesses and government agencies in June — 209,000 added jobs — was the smallest monthly gain in 2 1/2 years. Yet it was still a healthy increase, enough to reduce the unemployment rate from 3.7% to 3.6%, barely above a half-century low. And it amounted to further evidence of an economy that has defied persistent forecasts of a recession. The latest sign of economic strength makes it all but certain that the Federal Reserve will resume its interest rate hikes later this month after having ended a streak of 10 rate increases that were intended to curb high inflation.
