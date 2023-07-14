FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements. An FTC spokesperson had no comment on the investigation, which was first reported by the Washington Post, which posted the letter online. OpenAI founder Sam Altman tweeted disappointment that the investigation was disclosed in a “leak” but added that the company will work with the FTC.
JPMorgan second quarter profit jumps 67% with a boost from First Republic takeover
JPMorgan Chase says its second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers and took advantage of higher interest rates and its recent acquisition of First Republic. JPMorgan said Friday that it earned $14.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to a profit of of $8.65 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per share basis, the bank earned $4.75 a share. Revenue rose to $42.4 billion. The results beat Wall Street forecasts.
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It's even got the world's biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to audit high-income tax dodgers aggressively as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months. In one case, an individual used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley. And roughly 100 high-income people were discovered to claim benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residency requirements.
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher after profit reports, heads for another winning week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher following stronger profit reports than expected from several financial giants. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading Friday, coming off its highest close since April 2022. The Dow was up 110 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%. UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo all rose after reporting stronger profit for the spring than expected, as the second-quarter earnings season kicks off. Analysts have low expectations and are forecasting a third straight drop for S&P 500 earnings. But better-than-expected reports and optimism about cooling inflation have the S&P 500 on track for another winning week.
Microsoft gets more time from UK to plead case to buy video game maker Activision
LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have extended their deadline to issue a final order blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion plan to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. They said Friday that it will give them more time to consider the U.S. tech giant’s “detailed and complex submission” pleading its case. The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the deal, set to be the biggest in tech history. They feared it would stifle competition for popular titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market. But the U.K. watchdog appears to have softened its position after a judge thwarted U.S. regulators’ efforts to block the deal. The authority says it pushed its deadline back to Aug. 29.
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month. UPS said Friday that the training is a temporary plan that has no impact on current operations.
Disney is asking a judge to toss a lawsuit from DeSantis appointees
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to Disney World’s governing district. The appointees are trying to void agreements that the company made in an attempt to neutralize the takeover of the district by the Florida governor. The court hearing in Orlando on Friday involves one of two cases between Disney and DeSantis or his appointees stemming from the takeover in retaliation for the company’s public opposition to their so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a feud that the governor has touted during his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
China's Shein hit with lawsuit citing RICO violations, a law originally used against organized crime
China’s fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the clothing maker’s copyright infringement is so aggressive, it amounts to racketeering. The filing this week claims that Shein is in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, a law originally crafted to prosecute organized crime. The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of difficulties Shein has faced. In May a bipartisan group of two dozen lawmakers asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to put the brakes on an initial public offering by Shein until it verified that it does not use forced labor from the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.
Hollywood's actors are joining screenwriters on strike. Here's why and what happens next
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood actors are joining screenwriters in the first dual strike from the two unions in more than six decades, with huge consequences for the film and television industry. Unionized actors, who begin picketing Friday, say the studios and streaming services who hire them did not even come close to meeting their needs on issues like the use of artificial intelligence and better pay after more than a month of talks. While on strike, actors will not be able to make any promotional appearances or attend premieres. Nor can they partake in any actors' aspects of production, including rehearsals or voiceovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.