High-speed internet is a necessity, President Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an “absolute necessity." To that end, he pledged Monday that every household in the U.S. would have access by 2030, using cables made in the country. Biden says more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cables that provide internet access as part of the “American Rescue Plan." But he says access is not enough. He says he's working with service providers to bring down costs on what has become a household utility — like water or gas — but is often priced at a premium.
Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they're drowning in debt
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland's eviction ban ends July 15.
H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores
MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of retail workers have walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group. The move Monday is extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season. Spanish store workers at the Swedish multinational’s brands including H&M, Other Stories and Cos are seeking pay rises in line with the higher cost of living. They also are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The walkout is the third day of strikes by employees of H&M Group and more are expected in July. Flagship stores in Madrid have closed.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in their first trading since a big rally for Wall Street hit its first roadblock in six weeks. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower Monday. It remains close to its highest level in a year, which it reached a couple weeks ago. The Dow was up 42 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. Trading was relatively quiet in financial markets around the world as investors mostly shrugged off the weekend's short-lived armed rebellion in Russia. Crude oil prices were relatively steady, unlike the first days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine when they shot higher.
Supreme Court dismisses case in which Democratic lawmakers sued over Trump hotel lease
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a case about limits on lawsuits filed by members of Congress against the federal government. The case involved a dispute over the former Trump International Hotel in Washington — now a Waldorf Astoria. The justices on Monday threw out a federal appeals court ruling that had allowed a lawsuit by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee to continue. The court’s decision Monday had been sought by the Biden Justice Department. Justice officials had worried that the appeals court ruling, if let stand, could lead to a flood of lawsuits from individual members of Congress against the current and future administrations.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.
Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio. State leaders made the announcement involving Amazon Web Services on Monday. It comes as Ohio seeks to establish itself as the Midwest’s technology hub. AWS has invested $6 billion in Ohio since 2015, the state's second largest private sector investment. The state’s privatized economic development office says the new operations will add 230 direct Amazon jobs to the 1,000 already in the state, and 1,000 support jobs. Site selection for the centers will be made later this year.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn't say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they'll be.
Flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend and Monday as thunderstorms rolled in across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest. In addition to bad weather, a technology failing also contributed to to airline disruptions in the Washington, D.C., area. Nearly 2,000 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday and Sunday combined, according to flight tracking service FlightAware, and more than 1,100 U.S. flights had been canceled as of noon ET Monday. Thousands of additional travelers experienced delays. Staying calm — and knowing your rights — can go a long way if your flight is canceled, experts say.
Oil spill from Shell pipeline fouls farms and a river in a long-polluted part of Nigeria
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An oil spill at a Shell facility in Nigeria has contaminated farmland and a river. It's upended livelihoods in the fishing and farming communities in part of the Niger Delta, which has long endured environmental pollution caused by the oil industry. While spills are frequent in the region, activists call this “one of the worst in the last 16 years.” Activists describe water surfaces blighted by oil sheens and dead fish mired in sticky crude. Regulators say the spill has been contained but a further response to control its impact has been stalled, blaming protesting residents. Shell says it's taking “actions that may be necessary for the safety of environment, people and equipment.”
