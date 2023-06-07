Is it a 'skip' or a 'pause'? Federal Reserve won't likely raise rates next week but maybe next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Don’t call it a “pause.” When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to leave interest rates alone — after 10 straight meetings in which it has jacked up its key rate to fight inflation. But what might otherwise be seen as a “pause” will likely be characterized instead as a “skip.” The difference? A “pause” might suggest that the Fed may not raise its benchmark rate again. A “skip” implies that it probably will — just not now. The purpose of suspending its rate hikes is to give the Fed’s policymakers time to look around and assess how much higher borrowing rates are slowing inflation.
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday. Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim. Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center. The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon. Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.
Persistent inflation, higher interest rates will weigh on global economy, OECD predicts
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The global economy is bouncing back from an an energy price spike fed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But growth will stay below average this year and next. And trouble could emerge as central banks trying to fight inflation push interest rates higher and make borrowing for house purchases and business expansion more costly. That is the outlook Wednesday from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The OECD foresees growth of 2.7% this year and 2.9% next year — below the average pace before the pandemic.
China trade tumbles in May, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing
BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing. Customs data show exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China’s rebound following the lifting in December of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce. Retail spending is lower than expected as consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. Manufacturing activity has been contracting as interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe chill demand for exports.
Rishi Sunak goes to Washington with Ukraine, economy and AI on agenda for Biden meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The war in Ukraine is top of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s agenda as he starts a two-day trip to Washington. He's carrying the message that post-Brexit Britain remains an essential American ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states. The U.S. and the U.K. are the two biggest military donors to Ukraine, and the war will be the focus of Sunak’s White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday. The breaching of a major dam in southern Ukraine has given the subject added urgency. Sunak also wants to discuss closer economic ties and artificial intelligence during the trip.
'Vanderpump' star Lala Kent on Scandoval, ex Randall Emmett and building 'a freaking empire'
Lala Kent would like to thank her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Since their secret monthslong affair dubbed “Scandoval” went public in early March, the Bravo reality show’s heat meter has skyrocketed and cast members have been capitalizing on the infamy. While Sandoval didn’t cheat on Kent, she’s not a stranger to betrayal of this kind. Kent spoke to The Associated Press about moving on from ex Randall Emmett, building her own business empire, her friendship with Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix and how, in a certain way, she's grateful to Sandoval.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts near the edge of a new bull market
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting and hovering near the edge of a new bull market for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower Wednesday. The Dow was up 74 points, while the Nasdaq was 1.1% lower. If the S&P 500 finishes the day with a gain of roughly 0.2%, the market’s main measure of health would be 20% above where it was in mid-October. That would mean the end to its painful bear market, which began early last year. Stocks have charged higher as the economy has defied predictions for a recession and a handful of big technology stocks soared to big gains.
Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel
As 30 environment and trade ministers, and 50 CEOs gather in Paris for the 8th international conference on energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency is taking stock. The conference brings together world leaders on energy, business, environment and climate to accelerate progress on energy efficiency globally. The agency just released a report that shows significant strides in improving energy efficiency. Investment increased 15% globally in one year to $600 billion, and growth is not leading to the traditional parallel growth in emissions. Eliminating wasted energy is the most affordable way to bring goods and services to the people who need them -- while slowing greenhouse gas emissions – which cause of global warming.
Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport to escalate strikes over pay into busy summer months
LONDON (AP) — Security guards at London’s Heathrow Airport will escalate their strike action over pay into the busy summer months. The Unite union said Wednesday that more than 2,000 of its members will walk out for 31 days from June 24 through to Aug. 27. It's a move that could wreak havoc for the millions of people going through Heathrow during the summer travel season. Security guards have already been striking in recent months including during the Easter break and the coronation of King Charles III. A spokesperson for Heathrow wasn't immediately available for comment.
Why Republicans are clashing with the FBI over a confidential Biden document
WASHINGTON (AP) — The years-long feud between congressional Republicans and the FBI is reaching a new level of rancor. Lawmakers are preparing a resolution to hold FBI director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer has scheduled a vote on the contempt resolution for Thursday. He says the FBI has failed to comply with a lawful subpoena for an FBI record that documents an unverified tip about President Joe Biden. If the full House approves the resolution and holds Wray in contempt, it would be up to the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute. The FBI says the contempt vote is “unwarranted.”
