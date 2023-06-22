World leaders, activists in Paris seek financial response to climate emergency, poverty
PARIS (AP) — World leaders, heads of international organizations and activists are gathering in Paris for a two-day summit to seek better ways to tackle poverty and climate change issues by reshaping the global financial system. Developing nations point to an outdated system where the United States, Europe, China and other big economies that have caused most climate damage are leaving poorest countries to deal with the consequences. The talks come as the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a global debt crisis have led to a drop in life expectancy and increased poverty in most countries, according to the United Nations Development Program. Activists fear it won’t meet expectations. They urge rich countries to deliver on their existing commitments.
Fed's Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation in the United States still too high, most Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates further this year, Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony to be delivered to a House committee. “Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell said on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill. Even so, the Fed last week kept interest rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes so it could take time to gauge how higher borrowing rates have affected the economy, Powell said.
Biden's 3 Federal Reserve nominees appear likely to win Senate approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s three nominees for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors pledged to fight inflation during a confirmation hearing that drew only modest pushback from Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee. Last month, Biden nominated Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to serve as a Fed governor, a position that would make her the first Latina governor in the Fed’s 110-year history. He also nominated Philip Jefferson, who joined the board last year, for the spot of vice chair, which was vacated by Lael Brainard when she became a top economic adviser to Biden. Also in May, Biden nominated Lisa Cook to serve a full 14-year term on the board.
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed after Fed chair inflation comments
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed, echoing the Wall Street trend, after the Federal Reserve chair made comments that indicated inflation still isn't under control. Shares fell in Sydney, rose in Seoul and were little changed in Tokyo in morning trading. Trading was closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday. That offers a break for Chinese shares from jitters about possible renewed tensions in the U.S.-China relationship after President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator. Drops for technology stocks left Wall Street mixed and sapped momentum from its five-week rally.
Is it chicken? Here's how the first bite of 'cell-cultivated' meat tastes
AP health reporter JoNel Aleccia taste-tested “cell-cultivated” meat made by two California firms that were the first to get U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to sell the novel product. While it was strange to think of eating a new kind of meat made from animal cells grown in huge steel vats, it was interesting to try foods that experts say will launch a new era in meat production. The aim is to reduce harm to animals and drastically curtail the environmental impacts of raising them. Plus, it tastes like chicken.
US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat
Chicken grown from animal cells, not from slaughtered birds, can now be sold in the U.S. The Agriculture Department issued approvals Wednesday to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat. The meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. The goal is to eliminate harm to animals and drastically reduce the environmental impacts of raising them. The meat will initially be sold only at upscale restaurants.
Cooperation or competition? China's security industry sees the US, not AI, as the bigger threat
BEIJING (AP) — China’s security and surveillance industry is now focused on shoring up its vulnerabilities to the United States and other outside actors, worried about risks posed by hackers, advances in artificial intelligence and pressure from rival governments. The renewed emphasis on self-reliance, combating fraud and hardening systems against hacking was on display at the recent Security China exhibition in Beijing. So were U.S. efforts to choke off China’s access to cutting-edge technology. It illustrates just how difficult it will be to get Beijing and Washington to cooperate, even as researchers warn that humankind faces common risks from AI.
Apple engaged in 'coercive' interviews and other anti-union tactics at New York store, judge rules
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. labor board judge has ruled that Apple illegally subjected employees to “coercive” interviews and interfered with distribution of union leaflets at a New York City Apple Store. Tuesday's ruling was the first time that an administrative law judge at the National Labor Relations Board has ruled against Apple. The ruling requires Apple to “cease and desist” from activities that the judge found to violate established labor protections. Apple must also post notices at the World Trade Center location informing employees of their labor rights and pledging that the company will honor them. Apple had no comment on the ruling.
Paris summit aims to shake up the financial system. It will test leaders' resolve on climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heads of state, finance leaders and activists are converging in Paris to seek ways to overhaul the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and help them weather a warmer and stormier world. The banks have been criticized for not factoring climate change into lending decisions and being dominated by wealthy countries like the U.S. The neediest nations have been left out of calling the shots. While those are the primary problems to solve, some doubt the splashy summit led by French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to take major strides. Still, the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will draw roughly 50 heads of state and government.
Alaska salmon season back on after court halts closure that sought to protect orcas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has halted a lower court ruling that would have shut down southeast Alaska’s chinook salmon troll fishery for the summer to protect endangered orca whales that eat the fish. Wednesday's ruling from a three-judge 9th Circuit Court panel means the summer chinook, or king, salmon season will start as usual July 1 for an industry that supports some 1,500 fishery workers in southeast Alaska. The opinion says the state Alaska and others who were part of the appeal established a sufficient likelihood that certain and substantial impacts of the lower court’s decision “outweigh the speculative environmental threats.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.