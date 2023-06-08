Europe's economy shrank. For households that are hurting, it's just numbers
LONDON (AP) — The European economy has contracted slightly at the end of last year and beginning of 2023. The revised figures released Thursday by the European Union's statistics agency underline the impact of the loss of Russian natural gas and high inflation on consumer spending. Economic output in the 20 countries that use the euro currency dropped 0.1% in both the final three months of 2022 and first three months of this year from the previous quarters. Two consecutive quarters of declining output is one definition of recession. However, the economists on a panel that declares eurozone recessions use a broader set of data, including unemployment figures.
US applications for jobless benefits highest since October 2021
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level since October 2021, but the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of the U.S. economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that U.S. applications for jobless claims were 261,000 for the week ending June 3, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week’s 233,000. Weekly jobless claims are considered representative of U.S. layoffs. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly variations, rose by 7,500 to 237,250. Overall, 1.76 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended May 27.
Is it a 'skip' or a 'pause'? Federal Reserve won't likely raise rates next week but maybe next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Don’t call it a “pause.” When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to leave interest rates alone — after 10 straight meetings in which it has jacked up its key rate to fight inflation. But what might otherwise be seen as a “pause” will likely be characterized instead as a “skip.” The difference? A “pause” might suggest that the Fed may not raise its benchmark rate again. A “skip” implies that it probably will — just not now. The purpose of suspending its rate hikes is to give the Fed’s policymakers time to look around and assess how much higher borrowing rates are slowing inflation.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as investors await inflation data, Fed; GameStop tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in afternoon trading on Wall Street, continuing this week’s lull as markets wait for several big events next week. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher Thursday. The index hadn't moved by more than 0.4% in any day this week. The Dow was up 118 points, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.8%. But the majority of stocks were sinking after a report showed that more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. Treasury yields fell too. GameStop stock tumbled after it ousted the CEO who was brought in to turn around the struggling video game retailer.
Boost for homebuyers: Average long-term US mortgage rate eases from 7-month high to 6.71% this week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate eased back from a seven-month high this week, a welcome change for homebuyers navigating high borrowing costs and heightened competition for relatively few homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.71% from 6.79% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.23%. The pullback follows three straight weekly increases. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, also fell this week, slipping to 6.07% from 6.18% last week. A year ago, it averaged 4.38%, Freddie Mac said.
Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel's in dispute with makers of dog toy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s a reason to raise a glass. The justices on Thursday handed the company a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of a dog toy that mimics the whiskey’s signature bottle. The justices unanimously said a lower court’s reasoning was flawed when it ruled for the makers of the Bad Spaniels toy. The court did not decide whether the toy’s maker had violated trademark law with their toy, which squeaks and resembles the whiskey’s signature bottle. Instead, the justices said a lower court needed to redo its analysis in the case and sent it back for further review.
US company signs agreement to enter retail fuel market in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A U.S. petroleum company has signed an agreement with Sri Lanka allowing it to import and sell fuel in the country as the Indian Ocean nation grapples with an economic and energy crisis. RM Parks Inc. signed the agreement in collaboration with Shell and will be able to import, distribute and sell petroleum products for 20 years. The Power and Energy Ministry says the American company can sell petroleum products through 150 fuel stations currently operated by state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp. and also invest in 50 new fuel stations. Three other foreign companies, including Chinese petroleum giant Sinopec, have also received approval to enter Sri Lanka's retail fuel market.
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday. Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim. Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center. The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon. Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.
China trade tumbles in May, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing
BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing. Customs data show exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China’s rebound following the lifting in December of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce. Retail spending is lower than expected as consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. Manufacturing activity has been contracting as interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe chill demand for exports.
Persistent inflation, higher interest rates will weigh on global economy, OECD predicts
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The global economy is bouncing back from an an energy price spike fed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But growth will stay below average this year and next. And trouble could emerge as central banks trying to fight inflation push interest rates higher and make borrowing for house purchases and business expansion more costly. That is the outlook Wednesday from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The OECD foresees growth of 2.7% this year and 2.9% next year — below the average pace before the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.