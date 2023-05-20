Sanctions against Russia and what the G7 may do to fortify them
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven advanced economies are expected to announce more sanctions against Russia to further hinder its war effort in Ukraine during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Officials say they will redouble efforts to enforce existing measures meant to stifle Moscow's war machine. Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about their effectiveness. EU Council President Charles Michel said the plan was to close loopholes and ensure the sanctions are painful for Russia, not for the countries enforcing them.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes when central bank meets next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the Federal Reserve will likely forgo an increase in its benchmark interest rate when it meets in June for the first time since it began raising its key rate 14 months ago to fight high inflation. In signaling so, Powell provided some clarity about the Fed’s likely next policy move after a cacophony of speeches this week by central bank officials had clouded the picture. “Having come this far, we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook and make careful assessments,” Powell said, referring to the Fed’s 10 straight rate hikes.
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face 'serious differences'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks between the White House and House Republicans have stopped and started and stopped again at the Capitol. The dizzying series of events Friday came amid high-stakes negotiations to avoid a potentially catastrophic default. President Joe Biden remains “optimistic" a deal can be reached, the White House press secretary says while acknowledging there are "serious differences.” Biden and Republicans are racing to strike a deal as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if the nation fails to pay its bills. A top Biden adviser says the White House remains hopeful. Talks are likely to resume over the weekend.
Stock market today: Wall Street's best week since March stalls amid debt worries
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s best week since March ran out of steam as worries rose about the U.S. government’s efforts to avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday, and the Dow lost 109 points. Stocks flipped from midday gains to losses after Republicans said they're pausing negotiations on preventing a default. The S&P 500 still broke out of a listless stretch where it failed to move by 1%, up or down, for six straight weeks. Traders took comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to mean the end to hikes to interest rates may arrive next month, as hoped.
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan’s top automaker. The latest problem, affects 56,111 Toyota Raize hybrid vehicles, produced by Daihatsu, a manufacturer specializing in small models, wholly owned by Toyota. It also affects 22,329 vehicles sold as the Daihatsu Rocky. The vehicles were all sold in Japan. Just a week ago, Toyota acknowledged there had been data breach at its online Connected service, spanning a decade, putting information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk for leaks. No breaches were reported.
Biden meeting with Indo-Pacific leaders at G7 summit while confronting stalemate over US debt limit
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden is seeking to rally regional cooperation against China on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Japan, while confronting a stalemate back in Washington over how to ensure the U.S. avoids default. Biden is hoping to avoid an outcome on the U.S. debt limit that would rattle the global economy and prove to be a boon to Beijing. The president began his third day at the G7 summit with a briefing by his staff on the latest fits and starts in the showdown over how to raise the federal debt limit. The president will also squeezing in meetings aimed at challenging China’s buildout across the Indo-Pacific, including with the so-called Quad partnership made up of the U.S., Australia, Japan and India.
Detroit enclave built on auto industry struggles under $20M water debt
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — A small enclave of Detroit is considering municipal bankruptcy to help rid itself of a decades-old water debt that has grown to about $20 million and threatens to swamp the already financially struggling city. Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority are in court-ordered mediation over how the debt will be paid. It's a hit in the decline of Highland Park, which was built a century ago on the strength of the area's auto industry and had more than 50,000 residents in 1930. Now, fewer than 9,000 people live in the city, which only expects about $12 million in revenue for the coming fiscal year.
San Francisco officials are investigating if Elon Musk's 'Twitter Hotel' plan broke laws
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials are investigating Twitter. Six former employees allege that owner Elon Musk’s leadership team broke laws in turning the company’s headquarters into a “Twitter Hotel” for workers who were pushed to stay up late to transform the social media platform. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection says it has opened a new complaint and will be conducting an investigation into the allegations. That’s after the ex-employees alleged in a lawsuit filed in a Delaware court that Twitter didn’t pay them promised severance and violated numerous building codes.
More than 30 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast
DETROIT (AP) — More than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel. Few of them know it. And because of a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they aren’t likely to find out anytime soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing to do so, setting up a possible court fight with the agency.
American Airlines and JetBlue must abandon their partnership in the Northeast, federal judge rules
American Airlines and JetBlue must give up their partnership in the northeast U.S. That's what a federal judge in Boston ruled on Friday. The Justice Department and several states sued to break up the airline alliance. Judge Leo Sorokin accepted the government's argument that the deal reduces competition. The ruling is good news for the Biden administration, which has used aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws to limit mergers and other arrangements between large corporations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.