From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have continued to slow price increases. The inflation data showed that overall consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. The latest figure remained far below last year’s peak of 9.1%, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year. The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $3, or roughly 27%, to almost $14, and of ad-free Hulu by 20% to $18. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter but said it shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. Disney is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization″ aimed at saving $5.5 billion across the company.
Stock market today: Wall Street wavers amid hopes that inflation will keep cooling
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wavering as Wall Street reviews the latest update on inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading Thursday, though it rose as much as 1.3% earlier. The Dow rose 93 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.1%. U.S. consumers paid prices in July that weren't quite as high as economists expected. The data bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to grind down inflation is making progress and that it won't raise interest rates at its next meeting, at the least. Treasury yields mostly rose after another report showed slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits.
2 robotaxi services seeking to bypass safety concerns and expand in San Francisco face pivotal vote
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators are poised to decide whether two rival robotaxi services can provide around-the-clock rides throughout San Francisco. The decision comes as recurring incidents have caused the driverless vehicles to block traffic or imperil public safety in the city. The expansions sought by robotaxi services Cruise and Waymo are up for a vote scheduled for Thursday. If approved by state regulators, San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city with two fleets of driverless vehicles competing for passengers against ride-hailing and taxi services dependent on humans to operate the cars. It’s a distinction San Francisco officials don’t want, largely because of the headaches the robotaxis have been causing during their testing phase.
Twitter-turned-X CEO Linda Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on Elon Musk's platform
NEW YORK (AP) — The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she’s spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform that’s been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Elon Musk. X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said Thursday on CNBC that she been focused on talking with brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm. She says her role and Musk's are clearly defined, with Musk leading on ideas and Yaccarino bringing them to market for customers.
Big fashion is getting bigger. Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner of fashion brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings. The approximately $8.5 billion deal will strengthen Tapestry’s foothold in the luxury space as it looks to take on fierce competition. Companies in the U.S. have been banding together as they look to match up better against European rivals such as LVMH and Kering.
Las Vegas food service workers demanding better pay and benefits are set to rally on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena who want higher pay and better benefits are set to rally on the famed tourist corridor. The gathering is scheduled for Thursday evening. It highlights the Culinary Workers Union's ongoing contract negotiations with Levy Premium Food Service. The union says 200 servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip have been locked in negotiations with Levy for a year. Levy said in a statement it was discouraged by the union's decision to rally but looks forward to reaching a fair contract with its employees.
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 6.96% this week, matching highest level this year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week to just under 7%, the latest setback for would-be homebuyers already facing affordability challenges due to a housing market limited by a shortage of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.96% from 6.90% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.22%. It’s the third consecutive weekly increase for the average rate, which now matches its high for the year set on July 13. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already unaffordable to many Americans.
A global law firm separates from its Chinese partner, citing cybersecurity and data rules
BEIJING (AP) — One of the world’s biggest law firms says it is separating from the Chinese firm that was part of its global network for eight years, citing changes in cybersecurity and other rules that have rattled foreign companies. The decision by Dentons follows warnings by business groups that global companies are postponing or shifting investment away from China due to concern about an expanded anti-espionage law, tighter controls on business and raids on foreign consulting firms. Dentons said Beijing Dacheng Law Offices will be a “separate, standalone firm” that is Dentons’ “preferred law firm” for clients with needs in China.
Rising flood risks threaten many water and sewage treatment plants across the US
LUDLOW, Vermont (AP) — Across the U.S., municipal water systems and sewage treatment plants are at increasing risk of damage from floods and sea-level rise brought on in part or even wholly by climate change. The storm that walloped Vermont last month hit the village of Ludlow especially hard, damaging the picturesque ski town’s system for cleaning up sewage before it's discharged into the Williams River. It also exposed vulnerabilities in the the village’s water infrastructure shared by other cities and towns, as climate change makes storms both more unpredictable and ferocious.
