US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy. Prices increased 0.4% from March to April, up from a 0.1% rise from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices climbed 4.9%, down slightly from March’s year-over-year increase. The April data provided some evidence of cooling inflation, a sign that sent stock prices higher in morning trading. Grocery prices fell for a second straight month. And the cost of many services, including airline fares and hotel rooms, plunged.
Mass event will let hackers test limits of AI technology
No sooner did ChatGPT get unleashed than hackers started “jailbreaking” the artificial intelligence chatbot – trying to override its safeguards so it could blurt out something unhinged or obscene. But now its maker, OpenAI, and other major AI providers such as Google and Microsoft, are coordinating with the Biden administration to let thousands of hackers take a shot at testing the limits of their technology. Some of the things they’ll be looking to find: How can chatbots be manipulated to cause harm? Will they share the private information we confide in them to other users? And why do they assume a doctor is a man and a nurse is a woman?
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here's what to know
The U.S. has approved more than $42 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness for more than 615,000 borrowers over the past 18 months. It's part of a program aimed at getting more people to work in public service jobs. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is open to teachers, librarians, nurses, public interest lawyers, military members and other public workers. It cancels a borrower’s remaining student debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 monthly payments. Stringent rules meant that many applicants were rejected, but a recent waiver made it easier for people to apply and get their debt forgiven.
Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed after inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is mixed after a report showed inflation is making strides toward easing, even if it remains too high. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower Wednesday after losing most of an earlier gain. The Dow was down, while the Nasdaq composite gained ground. Bond prices climbed after the highly anticipated report said inflation at the consumer level slowed last month. That pushed investors to bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates in June and give the economy some breathing room. Gains for tech stocks and others that benefit from easing rates were doing the heaviest lifting on Wall Street.
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen’s annual shareholder meeting has been briefly disrupted by protests over the company’s factory in China’s Xinjiang province. A shouting, topless activist interrupted the speech Wednesday by CEO Oliver Blume, while a cake-like object was thrown during a speech by board chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch, apparently in the direction of board member Wolfgang Porsche. Volkswagen has said that it has found no evidence of human rights violations at its plant in China’s western Xinjiang region. The meeting in Berlin resumed after a brief intermission.
Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached. The Democratic president is fresh off a White House meeting with no serious breakthrough on the debt limit standoff. Biden will travel Wednesday to Valhalla, New York, to argue a measure passed by House GOP lawmakers that would lift the debt limit for about a year while curbing some federal spending would impose cuts for veterans care, educators and other domestic priorities. The area is represented by first-term Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district Biden won in 2020.
FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health advisers are recommending that a decades-old birth control pill be sold without a prescription. The unanimous vote on Wednesday by a Food and Drug Administration panel paves the way for what could be the 1st birth control pill available over the counter. The recommendation is not binding and the FDA is expected to make its decision on the drug later this summer. Currently all contraceptive pills in the U.S. require a prescription. Dozens of medical and advocacy groups support making the pill available without a prescription to increase birth control options for women.
Long popular in Asia, floating solar catches on in US
A lesser-known form of solar power that has several advantages over the traditional kind is gaining traction. The solar panels float on water, so they don't take up land; the water keeps the panels cooler, which makes them produce more electricity, plus the arrays prevent the loss of water through evaporation. Floating solar is already going strong in Asia, from India to China. Now developers are taking inspiration from that and the technology is starting to spread more quickly in the United States. A recent scientific paper says many countries could produce more than the electricity they use from floating solar.
Greenpeace sues Italian energy company ENI over climate change; ENI says lawsuit is 'groundless'
ROME (AP) — Greenpeace and an environmental coalition including 12 Italian citizens are suing Italian energy company ENI. They're accusing it of knowingly contributing to climate change. ENI is pushing back. The company said Wednesday that it would demonstrate in court the “groundlessness” of the lawsuit and the “correctness” of its decarbonization strategy. The complaint names ENI, the Italian Economy Ministry and an Italian state lender and public investment bank. Greenpeace is seeking past and future damages as a result of “climate change to which ENI has significantly contributed by its conduct in recent decades while being aware of it.”
To stem the housing crisis, religious congregations are building homes
The crowd that prayed together at Arlington Presbyterian Church’s Sunday worship service had dwindled from more than 100 to a few dozen. Neighbors’ stories guided the church’s radical transformation. People were struggling to afford to live there. After some contentious discussions, the church reached a decision to use the greatest asset it had: real estate. In 2016, the church sold its land and historic stone building to the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, a nonprofit developer, for $8.5 million. The church was razed. In its place now stands Gilliam Place, a six-story complex with 173 apartments.
