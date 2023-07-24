Elon Musk reveals new X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult 'soft landing'?
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession. After the Fed began aggressively raising borrowing costs early last year, most economists predicted it would send the economy crashing. Yet even though the Fed is poised to raise its key rate on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022, no one is panicking. Economists and financial traders have grown more optimistic that what some call “immaculate disinflation” — a steady easing of inflation pressures without an economic downturn — can be achieved.
They're the names you don't know. Hollywood's 'journeyman' actors explain why they are striking
NEW YORK (AP) — You don't know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood's “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working. They have to keep multiple balls in the air: TV jobs, commercials, voiceover work. And they're the ones — not the big Hollywood names — who are at the heart of the current strike. The AP interviewed several journeyman actors about why they're striking. One issue: the emergence of streaming has severely reduced the residual payments actors count on. Many who work as extras also worry that AI will replicate their images without paying them more.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of what's hoped to be the last Fed rate hike in a while
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is ticking higher to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for the stock market’s most influential companies are heading. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher Monday, coming off its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow was up 195 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher0 Becton Dickinson led the S&P 500 after getting FDA clearance for one of its products. Treasury yields were holding steady after a report suggested economic growth is slowing. Traders expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to raise interest rates for perhaps the final time this cycle.
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (AP) — As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever. The Teamsters — which represent some 340,000 UPS workers — are calling for better pay, particularly for part-time workers, and safety improvements. Following a negotiation stalement that started earlier this month and rallies held across the country, the union and UPS say they will resume talks next week. But if an agreement isn’t met before the current contract expires on July 31, the unionized workers have authorized a strike. Such an impasse hasn't been seen since 1997, in a very different landscape for delivery services, when a walkout by 185,000 workers crippled UPS. Here’s what you need to know.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says it will not sell shares in Ant's buyback program
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has said it will not sell any shares in its one-third shareholding in financial technology company Ant Group Co. because it wants to retain its stake in an “important strategic partner.” Ant’s share buyback program, announced earlier in July, allows shareholders to sell back up to 7.6% of their holdings. Ant's market valuation has fallen nearly 70% from about $280 billion ($38.9 billion) at the time it was planning an initial public offering in 2020. That was derailed by regulators who investigated the firm. Investors who sell their shares to Ant will likely receive returns far below what they could have expected to get in 2020.
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said that the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
Salesforce CEO shares his predictions for AI and the future of work
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce founder Marc Benioff is among the few tech pioneers who is also still CEO at a groundbreaking company born in the 1990s. And the 58-year-old Benioff isn't ready to leave Salesforce yet, even though he has become a billionaire running a company that pioneered the concept of selling software as an online subscription service. After navigating a turbulent stretch that included laying off 8,000 Salesforce workers and grappling with an investor backlash triggered by a steep drop in the company's stock price last year, Benioff is as excited as he ever has been. He explained why during a recent interview with The Associated Press.
Election leaves Spain in political disarray with no party having an easy path to form a government
MADRID (AP) — Spain is in political disarray after elections left no party with a clear path to forming a government. The uncertainty deepened as both of the country’s two main parties indicated that they hope to take power. after Sunday's ballot The only sure thing seems to be that Spain faces weeks, perhaps months, of political negotiations and possibly a new election to sort out the mess. Here’s a glance at what has happened and what might unfold in the next few months.
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
“Barbie” didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman. With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, “Barbie” catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($200 million).
