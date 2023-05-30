The easiest way to get a $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
DETROIT (AP) — Thanks to a boost from the government, leasing — not buying — is becoming the most affordable way to get your hands on an electric vehicle. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act provided a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 to use toward an EV. A dealer can apply that credit to any leased electric vehicle, no matter where it’s made, to reduce a customer’s monthly payment. Not so for people who buy an EV. For buyers, only EVs made in North America qualify for the full tax credit. And only 10 of the 49 electric vehicles for sale in the United States this year meet that requirement.
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind. The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war." Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement. Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.
Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes entered the minimum-security, federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday. The arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
Key test ahead on federal debt deal that could prevent a disastrous default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he “feels good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Republican speaker urged skeptics Tuesday to look at “the victories” in the package. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default. Some hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. A key test will be Tuesday when the House Rules Committee considers the package. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday. Officials say the U.S. risks default June 5.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried's arguments to dismiss cryptocurrency charges are meritless
NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers made meritless arguments in a bid to convince a judge to toss out criminal charges alleging that the FTX founder stole from investors in his multibillion dollar cryptocurrency fund. Prosecutors filed papers late Monday in Manhattan federal court. Their arguments responded to early-May filings in which Bankman-Fried's lawyers insisted that the federal government overreached in its case against Bankman-Fried, making federal crimes out of regulatory issues. Bankman-Fried has been living with his parents in Palo Alto, California after posting a $250 million personal recognizance bond after his December extradition from the Bahamas.
Ukraine's economy shows 'resilience' from Russian attacks, IMF says as it backs aid
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — International Monetary Fund has signed off on an initial loan of $900 million and raised its estimate for the country’s economic growth. Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief to Ukraine, says the economy is showing “remarkable resilience” following Russian attacks on its electricity infrastructure. The outlook on Tuesday improved to 1% to 3% growth this year from minus 3% to plus 1% in an earlier assessment in March. Inflation is coming down and Ukraine's currency is stable despite the massive disruption of the war. But Gray warned that the economic outlook faces “exceptionally high risks.” Ukraine’s economic output shrank by around 30% in 2022.
What's new in robots? An AI-powered humanoid machine that writes poems
LONDON (AP) — Robots are on display at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation in London, where visitors can get a glimpse of the future. The event this week is sort of the Olympics of the robot world. Student teams compete in a host of challenges like robot cooking and autonomous driving contests, academics present their research and startups show off their latest technology. Packs of robotic dogs swarmed the exhibition floor Tuesday. Visitors used virtual reality headsets and joysticks to move the arms of android sentries on wheels. Organizers say new artificial intelligence systems are part of the buzz at this year’s show.
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
A federal court ruling has cleared the way for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle thousands of legal claims over the toll of opioids. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Tuesday overturned a lower court’s 2021 ruling that found bankruptcy courts did not have the authority to protect members of the Sackler family who own the company and who have not filed for bankruptcy protection from lawsuits. The concept is at the heart of Purdue’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits in a deal that would include $5.5 billion to $6 billion from Sackler family members.
Consumer confidence declines again in May, 4th time in 5 months, particularly for older Americans
Consumer confidence fell in May as Americans, particularly older ones, became more pessimistic about the labor market, on top of elevated anxiety over inflation. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.3 in May from 103.7 in April. It’s the fourth time in five months that overall U.S. consumer confidence has declined. The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell to 148.6 from 151.8 last month. The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook — ticked down slightly.
