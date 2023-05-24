Target becomes latest company to suffer backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. Target declined to confirm which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” adult women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company which designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also sparked a backlash.
McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but sides 'far apart'
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's sending Republican negotiators to the White House to finish out debt limit talks. But he's warning that the two sides are “still far apart” as they try to reach a budget deal with President Joe Biden. McCarthy says he remains optimistic they can make progress in hopes of an agreement before a deadline as soon as next week. That's when the Treasury Department could run out of cash to pay its bills. McCarthy is making this pledge: “We’re not going to default." He says he's hoping “we can make progress,” and adds, ”I am not going to give up. ”
Just in case: Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Politicians in Washington may be offering assurance that the government will figure out a way to avert default, but around the country, economic anxiety is rising and some people already are adjusting their routines. Government beneficiaries, social service groups that receive state and federal subsidies and millions more across the country are contemplating the possibility of massive and immediate cuts if the U.S. were to default on its financial obligations. Some are cutting back on necessities and others are finding ways to save money.
DEA's failure to punish distributor blamed in opioid crisis raises revolving door questions
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed one of the nation’s largest drug distributors to keep shipping addictive painkillers for nearly four years despite a judge’s recommendation to strip its license for turning a blind eye to thousands of suspicious opioid orders. The DEA did not respond to questions about its handling of Morris & Dickson Co. or the involvement of a key consultant the company had hired who is now the DEA's second-in-command. But the delay has raised concerns about how the revolving door may be impacting the DEA’s mission to police drug companies blamed for thousands of overdose deaths.
Stock market today: Wall Street drops as markets tumble worldwide
NEW YORK (AP) — A worldwide swoon for financial markets is carrying over to Wall Street, and stocks are falling further. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, a day after dropping 1.1% as the U.S. government creeps closer to a possibly disastrous default on its debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also fell. Other markets around the world were hit even harder as discouraging figures piled up on the economy. Some of Wall Street's worst losses came from Agilent Technologies and other companies that gave forecasts for upcoming results that fell short of expectations.
Ready for a digital euro? At 25, European Central Bank preps for future of money
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Proposals for a digital European currency are taking shape. The European Central Bank is finalizing the design of a digital euro that people could use in stores. That would add another way to hold Europe's currency, on top of cash and bank accounts. The idea is to ensure the euro keeps up with developing technology and new ways to pay for things. It also could be a stable alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies. ECB President Christine Lagarde says a digital currency from the central bank will help make Europe independent of outside payment services companies like Mastercard and Apple Pay. The question is: Will a digital euro offer any more convenience? A final decision would be years away.
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls
PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys general across the U.S. have joined a lawsuit against a telecommunications company accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix against Avid Telecom, its owner and the company’s vice president. The lawsuit says Avid Telecom used spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies as well as private companies. Avid Telecom's owner has a phone listing in Tucson, Arizona, but didn’t return a call seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Swiss gov't favors compensation for journalistic 'snippets' posted by online services
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive branch says it favors changes to copyright law to require large online service providers — including social media platforms and search engines — to pay media companies for use of journalistic content, even small excerpts. The Federal Council announced Wednesday that it’s opened a four-month examination of a proposed legal change to improve compensation for journalists and their media companies. Short previews of journalistic content, or “snippets,” are not currently protected under Swiss copyright law. The government said media companies and journalists don’t receive any remuneration from online service companies that use their work. Setting the rates of any such compensation would have to be worked out between industry players.
Czech government approves $2.7-billion plan to acquire 246 armoured vehicles from Sweden
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a Defense Ministry plan to acquire 246 CV90 armoured combat vehicles as part of a massive modernisation of the military amid the Russian war in Ukraine. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova says the deal to get the infantry fighting vehicles made by Sweden’s BAE Systems Hägglunds AB is worth 59.7 billion Czech crowns ($2.7 billion). Cernochova says the first CV90s should be delivered in 2026 and all of them by 2030.
UK inflation falls to lowest level in over a year but food prices keep decline in check
LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that inflation in the U.K. has fallen to its lowest level since the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which caused energy and food costs to surge. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the consumer price index dropped to 8.7% in the year to April from 10.1% in March. Though welcome the fall was not as big as anticipated. The consensus in financial markets was that it would ease back further to 8.3%. One of the main reasons why inflation is consistently running higher than anticipated as anyone doing the weekly shopping at their supermarket can attest to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.