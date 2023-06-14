The Federal Reserve will likely leave interest rates alone for the first time in 15 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve, having raised interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, is poised Wednesday to leave rates alone for the first time in 15 months to allow time to gauge the impact of its aggressive drive to tame inflation. Yet top Fed officials have made clear that any such pause may be brief — more of a “skip” — with another rate hike likely as soon as their next meeting in late July. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have also indicated that they want to assess how much a pullback in bank lending might be weakening the economy.
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
LONDON (AP) — Lawmakers in Europe have signed off on the world’s first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence. The European Parliament vote Wednesday is one of the last steps before the rules become law. It comes as authorities worldwide are racing to rein in AI, and the legislation could act as a model for other places working on similar regulations. Brussels' yearslong effort to draw up AI guardrails has taken on more urgency as rapid advances in chatbots like ChatGPT show the benefits the emerging technology can bring — and the new perils it poses. One of Europe’s main goals is to guard against any AI threats to health and safety and protect fundamental rights and values.
What you should know as the Fed nears the peak of its rate-hiking cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s likely decision Wednesday afternoon to leave interest rates alone for the first time in 11 meetings will raise hopes that it may be nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign to cool inflation. That’s not to say the Fed is done raising rates. Most economists foresee another increase or two, starting as soon as next month. And even after the Fed has stopped hiking, it’s likely to keep borrowing rates at a peak for months to come. Consumers would still have to bear the weight of higher-cost auto loans, mortgages, credit cards and other forms of borrowing.
Google should break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union regulators have hit Google with fresh antitrust charges, saying the only way to satisfy competition concerns about its lucrative digital ad business is by selling off parts of the tech giant’s main moneymaker. The unprecedented decision Wednesday to push for such a breakup marks a significant escalation by Brussels in its crackdown on Silicon Valley digital giants. The European Commission said its preliminary view after an investigation is that “only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services” would satisfy the concerns. Google can now make its case before a final decision. The company says it disagreed with the preliminary finding and “will respond accordingly.”
New airline planes will be required to have secondary barriers to the cockpit to protect pilots
It will be harder to break into the cockpit on new airline planes. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a final rule Wednesday that will require commercial planes built after mid-2025 to have secondary barriers for extra security when the main cockpit door is open. Pilot groups have been lobbying for the change. Officials call the rule an important step to give pilots more protection. In 2018, Congress ordered the FAA to require secondary barriers, but the agency didn't issue a proposal until last year.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher ahead of Fed decision on rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting higher on Wall Street as investors wait to hear what the Federal Reserve’s latest decision will be on interest rates. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher Wednesday after riding a winning streak to its best level since April 2022. The Nasdaq was up 0.6%, while the Dow fell 85 points because of a sharp drop for UnitedHealth. The insurer warned of potentially higher costs as more customers get medical procedures done. Most of the stock market was quiet ahead of the Fed's announcement later in the afternoon. The wide expectation is for it to hold rates steady.
Shell ditches lower oil production target but insists it's committed to cutting emissions
LONDON (AP) — Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade. Europe’s largest energy company argued Wednesday that it had already met the target it had set for itself in 2021 through asset sales. It says it has seen its production drop from 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 to 1.5 million last year. New chief executive Wael Sawan insisted that the company was still committed to decarbonizing its operations, reiterating the goal that Shell will become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Shell and other oil giants have faced increasing pressure to do more to fight emissions from climate activists.
Germany says climate measures will narrow but not fully close the country's emissions gap by 2030
BERLIN (AP) — German officials say that an array of climate measures being introduced by the government will bring the country closer but not all the way toward meeting its national goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Germany’s Climate Ministry said Wednesday that measures already in place or soon to become law will reduce emissions by about 900 million metric tons of carbon dioxide for the period from 2022 to 2030. An “emissions gap” of about 200 million tons of CO2 will remain and needs to be closed through additional steps over the coming years. That is largely because of persistent high emissions in the transport sector. Germany aims to reduce its emissions of planet-warming gases by 65% from 1990 levels by 2030.
Inflationary pressures continue to ease, producer prices drop 0.3% from April to May
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, the smallest year-over-year gain since December 2020. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation was up 0.2% last from April and 2.8% from a year earlier.
US beefs up campaign to ensure accurate animal welfare claims on meat, poultry packaging
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it hopes to weed out false or misleading animal-welfare claims on meat and poultry packaging with new guidance and testing. The claims __ such as “pasture-raised,” “humanely raised,” and “raised without antibiotics” __ are increasingly popular with consumers. But critics say the USDA isn't adequately substantiating producers' claims or ensuring they meet customers' expectations. The USDA says it plans to require more documentation when companies submit animal welfare claims. It will also encourage producers to use third-party verification services. The department is also exploring new tests that can find traces of antibiotics in animals.
