Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It rose partly because of much smaller price increases a year ago.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters. Swift announced Thursday that the concert film “Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour” will open in North American theaters Oct. 13. The theater chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all its U.S. locations. Prices will be higher than usual movie tickets. An adult ticket will cost $19.89 and a child ticket is priced at $13.13. Advance sales began Thursday.
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground, but still headed for a loss in August
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street and on track to end a mostly miserable August on an up note. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% Thursday. It's still on track for its first monthly loss since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. Treasury yields edged lower. The government reported that the measure of inflation that's closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month. That's the latest sign that price increases are cooling. Investors are hoping the Fed may be close to done raising interest rates.
Europe's inflation held steady in August as European Central Bank keeps an open mind on rates
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — New numbers show annual inflation held steady in Europe in August. Food prices raced ahead of falling fuel costs, but there was no clarity about whether the European Central Bank can pause its record series of interest rate hikes. The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the euro currency was unchanged at 5.3% from the July reading, Food, alcohol and tobacco prices increased a painful 9.8%. That's according to official figures from EU statistics agency Eurostat. Another key inflation number, so-called core inflation, also eased in August. It fell to 5.3% from 5.5%.
China's Baidu makes AI chatbot Ernie Bot publicly available
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu has made its ChatGPT-equivalent language model, Ernie Bot, fully available to the public. The company’s stock price rose by over 3% following the announcement. Beijing has taken steps recently to regulate the AI industry. Baidu's CEO said Thursday that the firm will be able to collect massive real-world human feedback through Ernie Bot's release, and that this would help improve the tool. Ernie Bot generates text and images in response to questions and prompts provided by users. The app topped the charts for free apps in China by the afternoon. Two other AI companies in China, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, also launched their AI language models Thursday.
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires. The People’s Fund of Maui announced Thursday will give $1,200 a month to adults who are not able to return to their primary residences because of the recent wildfires. That includes people who owned and rented their homes, according to the fund’s website. At least 115 people were killed in the fires and an unknown number are still missing. The fire that ripped through the historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8 was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.
India shows an impressive 7.8% economic growth in April-June quarter
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy has clocked up impressive growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year, mainly due to good performance by the agricultural and financial sectors. The World Bank says India is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and is poised to continue on this path. However, the manufacturing sector growth slowed to 4.7% during the quarter from April to June, compared to 6.1% in the same period last year. The World Bank said India's real gross domestic product growth is likely to moderate to 6.3% this year from an estimated 6.9% in the last financial year.
Japan's Sogo & Seibu department stores are being sold to a US fund as 900 workers go on strike
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, as the labor union went on strike ahead of the announcement. The transfer to Fortress Investment Group will be completed Friday, according to Seven & i Holdings. The decision came at a board of directors meeting Thursday. The proposed sales price is 220 billion yen, or $1.5 billion, but the final price won't be decided until Friday. Some 900 striking employees were marching and handing out leaflets near the main Seibu department store in Tokyo. Disorderly strikes and protests are rare in Japan, and the strikers apologized on Japanese news programs for any inconvenience.
White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Congress should pass a short-term funding measure to ensure the government keeps operating after the current budget year ends Sept. 30. An official with the Office of Management and Budget says lawmakers would very likely need to pass a temporary spending measure in September to prevent a potential partial shutdown. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the administration’s plans and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Without such congressional approval, parts of the federal government could shut down when the new budget year begins Oct. 1. That would jeopardize federal programs on which millions of U.S. households rely.
US applications for jobless claims inch back down as companies hold on to their employees
U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as businesses continue to retain employees in an economy that has largely withstood rapidly rising interest rates for more than a year. The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits last fell week by 4,000, to 228,000 the week ending August 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.73 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended August 19, about 28,000 more than the previous week.
