The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights. Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”
Biden says 'this fight is not over' after Supreme Court kills student debt relief plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says "this fight is not over” after the Supreme Court killed his plan to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt. He's also blasting Republicans over the issue. Biden says he'll have more to say when he speaks to the nation on Friday afternoon. Biden had proposed a $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers. The plan was challenged in court by a group of Republican-led states and others. A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce the student loan debt.
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. The court’s decision means, barring an act of Congress, those Americans are on the hook for payments starting in October. Still, borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options. For instance, the government has other loan forgiveness programs that are still in effect, even if Biden’s plan was struck down.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It may seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.
Here's how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 43 million borrowers who could have seen their student loan balances decreased or erased will now resume their original payments in the fall, following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s debt forgiveness plan. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will re-start in October, when a three-year pandemic pause on federal student loan payments will end.
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation index that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021, pulled down by lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs. At the same time, consumers barely increased their spending last month, boosting it just 0.1%, after a solid 0.6% gain in April. The inflation index showed that prices rose 3.8% in May from 12 months earlier, down sharply from a 4.4% year-over-year surge in April. And from April to May, prices ticked up just 0.1%. Still, last month’s progress in easing overall inflation was tempered by an elevated reading of “core” prices, a category that excludes volatile food and energy costs.
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as it heads for a winning week, month and first half of year
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising again after reports suggested pressure on inflation may be easing across the country. The stock market is heading for the close of a winning week, month and first half of the year. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in midday trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 219 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% higher. The market has rallied through 2023 in part because the economy has been able to avoid a long-predicted recession. Wall Street hopes inflation is easing enough for the Federal Reserve to soon halt its hikes to rates.
Europe inflation slips to 5.5% — but that won't stop central bank rate hikes
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags. It also won't stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy. The European Union statistics agency said Friday that annual rate of 5.5% is down from 6.1% in May in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. While that's a big drop from the peak of 10.6% in October, persistently high prices in the U.S., Europe and the United Kingdom pushed some of the world’s top central bankers to make clear they are going to keep raising rates and leave them there until inflation drops to their 2% goal.
Medical credit cards may lead patients to overpay for their health care, Democrats warn
NEW YORK (AP) — A group of Democratic senators is asking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying the cards’ deferred interest features are confusing and often lead to consumers paying high interest rates after a promotional period has ended. Further the senators want the CFPB to make sure that these cards _ which historically were used for elective procedures like cosmetic dentistry, dermatology, vision and in veterinary clinics _ are not being used in lieu of need-based programs that hospitals and other health organizations should apply to a patient’s finances before forcing them to take on debt.
Cheaper competition for Humira is hitting the market, but savings will depend on your insurance
Patients who take the autoimmune disease treatment Humira may see some price relief when several lower-cost, biosimilar versions of the AbbVie drug reach the U.S. market in July. But lower pharmacy bills may not happen right away for some patients, if at all. It'll depend largely on how pharmacy benefit managers and insurers handle the new products. Biosimilars are lower-cost versions of a biologic drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration after regulators determine that they are highly similar to the original product. Scientists make biologic drugs from living cells.
