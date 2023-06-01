Know any airplane mechanics? A wave of retirements is leaving some US industries desperate to hire
WASHINGTON (AP) — Across the U.S. economy, a number of industries are facing the same formidable challenge: Replenishing a workforce that is being diminished by a surge of retirements that began during the pandemic and has continued since. Since 2019, the proportion of retirees in the U.S. population has risen from 18% to nearly 20% — equivalent to about 3.5 million fewer workers. And the trend seems sure to accelerate: The percentage of workers who are 55 or older is nearly 24%, up from only about 15% two decades ago. Among the industries that have encountered frustrating labor shortages, magnified by a steady exodus of older workers, are airline maintenance, construction, manufacturing and nursing, along with some professional industries such as accounting.
Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days away from a default crisis, the U.S. Senate is dashing to wrap up work on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert an unprecedented U.S. default on its debts, and the House passed it Wednesday night. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he wants to finish up without bringing the issue “down to the wire.” Quick passage in the chamber will require cooperation from Democrats and Republicans, much like the centrist coalition that carried it to House passage. The U.S. is facing a potentially disastrous default as soon as Monday if Congress fails to act.
Debt limit bill gives Republicans IRS cuts, but Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are seeking to make good on campaign promises to reduce IRS funding through the proposed debt ceiling and budget cuts package moving through Congress. But Democrats are offering assurances that the spending cuts will have little impact on the federal tax collector. The bill rescinds $1.4 billion given to the IRS in the Democrats’ health and energy package that was approved last year on party line votes. And the White House says the debt deal includes a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other nondefense programs.
Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal. Although the measure falls short of the comprehensive overhaul that the White House has been seeking, it still is expected to speed up infrastructure projects and limit reviews that have bogged down construction. President Joe Biden has sought the changes to clear the way for clean energy initiatives to help reach his climate goals. However, the legislation has frustrated some environmentalists, especially because it advances construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas through Appalachia.
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 6.79% this week, highest level since November
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to its highest level since November, driving up borrowing costs for would-be homebuyers at a time when the housing market is being held back by a near record-low inventory of homes on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.79% from 6.57% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.09%. The latest increase marks the third in three weeks and lifts the average rate on a 30-year home loan to its highest level since it surged to 7.08% in early November.
Renewable energy surges, driven by solar boom and high fuel prices, report finds
BERLIN (AP) — The world is set to add a record amount of renewable electricity capacity this year as governments and consumers seek to offset high energy prices and take advantage of a boom in solar power. The International Energy Agency said Thursday that high fossil fuel prices and concerns about energy security had boosted the rollout of solar and wind power installations, which are expected to reach 440 gigawatts in 2023. That’s about a third more than the world added the previous year, taking the global installed capacity to 4,500 GW, roughly the combined total power output of the United States and China. Shifting the global economy away from fossil fuels is one of the most important steps for reducing greenhouse gas emissions underlying global warming.
AI chips are hot. Here's what they are, what they're for and why investors see gold
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics. It's an artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically to make building AI systems such as ChatGPT faster and cheaper. The chips and their leading designer, Nvidia, are now at the center of what some experts consider an AI revolution that could reshape the technology sector and possibly the world along with it. That sentiment — and an unexpectedly positive sales forecast — pushed up Nvidia shares by almost 25% last Thursday after the company forecast a huge jump in revenue. The company was briefly worth more than $1 trillion on Tuesday.
Supreme Court revives claims that SuperValu, Safeway overcharged governments for generic drugs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has unanimously revived whistleblower lawsuits claiming that supermarket and pharmacy chains SuperValu and Safeway overcharged government health-care programs for prescription drugs by hundreds of millions of dollars. The decision Thursday gives the whistleblowers another chance to pursue their claims that the companies defrauded the Medicare and Medicaid programs when they reported retail prices for generic prescription drugs, even though they had mainly been sold to customers at deeply discounted prices. The cases stem from the companies’ effort to match a 2006 decision by Walmart to offer 30-day supplies of many generic drugs for $4.
Recession ahead? By this metric, one's here now: Earnings fall and Wall Street expects 2Q soreness.
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest round of corporate earnings is leaving Wall Street with a confounding sense of relief and lingering anxiety. Companies are in the midst of an “earnings recession,” meaning profits have contracted for two straight quarters, starting with a 4.6% drop at the end of 2022. Although profits fell less last quarter, the relief on Wall Street is being tempered by predictions for lingering pain.
Macy's slashes expectations for the year after a pullback by shoppers in the spring
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s slashed its outlook for the entire year with sales weakening sales in the first quarter during an increasingly challenging economic environment, including stubbornly high inflation. Quarterly profit and sales dropped to open the year as sales began to flag in March, forcing the New York department store to cut prices on clothes and other discretionary items. Macy’s results wrapped up the retail industry’s fiscal first-quarter earnings season that showed how stubbornly high inflation particularly in food is forcing shoppers to further cut back on discretionary items like clothing to make room for shoppers’ larger grocery bill.
