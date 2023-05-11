US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures may be easing more than a year after the Federal Reserve unleashed an aggressive campaign of steadily higher interest rates. From March to April, the government’s producer price index rose just 0.2% after falling 0.4% from February to March, held down by falling prices for food, transportation and warehousing. Compared with a year earlier, wholesale prices rose just 2.3% last month, the 10th straight slowdown and the lowest figure since January 2021. The index reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.
How Europe is leading the world in building guardrails around AI
LONDON (AP) — Authorities around the world are racing to draw up rules for artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where draft legislation faced a pivotal moment. A European Parliament committee adopted its negotiating position on the flagship legislative proposal, part of the bloc’s yearslong effort to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence. Those efforts have taken on more urgency as ChatGPT’s rapid advance has highlighted benefits the emerging technology can bring — and the new perils it poses. One of the EU’s main goals is to guard against any AI threats to health and safety and protect fundamental rights and values.
Why Biden is wary of using the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his administration have been searching for ways he might act unilaterally to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress can’t reach agreement to allow more federal borrowing. He’s looked at whether he might have the power to go around lawmakers by relying on the Constitution's 14th Amendment as a last-ditch move to avert default. Biden has not ruled out using what he sees as an untested legal theory to ensure the country can meet its financial obligations if lawmakers don’t act. But the president has said he’s skeptical that it is a viable option. He's expressed concern that such a move would get tied up in court, and the government — could default anyway.
Yellen: Different system needed to end repeated standoffs over US debt ceiling
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that in her opinion, the United States should adopt a different system for national finances that might forestall repeated standoffs with Congress over spending. Emphasizing that it was her own opinion, not the position of the Biden administration, Yellen said that there are various alternatives for avoiding situations where the Treasury lacks the funds to pay its bills. However, for now she said raising the debt ceiling to avert a default on the national debt remains the only solution. Speaking ahead of a meeting in Japan of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven advanced economies, she said, “the answer is there is no good alternative.”
In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to reduce planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. A rule unveiled Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using technology that isn't in widespread use in the U.S. If finalized, the rule would mark the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, which generate 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, second only to the transportation sector. Industry groups and Republican-leaning states accuse the Democratic administration of overreach on environmental regulations.
New York attorney general sues manufacturer over magazine lock used in Buffalo store massacre
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general is suing a gun accessory manufacturer for selling a magazine lock that can be easily removed to attach high-capacity magazines. The magazine lock supplied by Georgia-based Mean Arms allowed a white gunman to insert multiple 30-round magazines to the AR-15 he used in the racist 2022 Buffalo massacre. New York law bans the possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Through her lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court, James seeks to stop Mean Arms from doing business in New York. Email messages seeking comment from Mean Arms were not immediately returned.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls to 6.35% this week, lowest level in 5 weeks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level in five weeks, welcome news for house hunters looking for an edge as they navigate a housing market constrained by a near-historic low number of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.35% from 6.39% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.30%. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs. Elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low inventory of homes on the market have weighed on U.S. home sales this spring homebuying season.
Stock market today: Stocks dip following inflation data, drops for Disney, banks
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slipping, and the S&P 500 is 0.5% lower in afternoon trading. Disney was one of the heaviest forces dragging the market lower Thursday after it lost streaming subscribers during the latest quarter. Some banks beaten down by the industry’s mini-panic were also under pressure. PacWest tumbled after disclosing a flight of deposits last week. In the bond market, Treasury yields fell after another report suggested inflation is slowly heading toward normal. That and a report suggesting an uptick in layoffs bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off on hiking interest rates at its next meeting.
Weekly US jobless claims highest since 2021, but companies avoid risk of being caught short-handed
The number of Americans filing for jobless claims last week rose to its highest level in a year-and-a-half, though the labor market remains healthy by historical standards. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending May 6 rose by 22,000 to 264,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s up from the previous week’s 242,000 and the highest since November of 2021. It’s also about 20,000 more than analysts were expecting. The weekly claims numbers are seen as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs. Though the labor market remains broadly healthy, the effects of the Fed's interest rate hikes may be starting to take hold.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. transportation official says Tesla shouldn’t call its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s concerned about Tesla’s marketing of the system, which is being investigated in crashes that have caused at least 14 deaths since 2016. Buttigieg tells The Associated Press that Tesla shouldn't call the system Autopilot when the fine print says drivers need to have their hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road at all times. Texas-based Tesla hasn't returned messages left Thursday seeking comment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he's made for several years.
