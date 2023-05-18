More than 30 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast
DETROIT (AP) — More than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel. Few of them know it. And because of a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they aren’t likely to find out anytime soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing to do so, setting up a possible court fight with the agency.
Hike again? Take a pause? Fed officials are split about what to do next to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes in March 2022. Many Fed watchers have expected the officials to forgo another increase in their benchmark rate when they next meet in mid-June. Yet recent warnings from several of them about the continuing inflation threat suggest that that outcome is far from certain. On Thursday, Lorie Logan of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said she believes that the economic data so far doesn’t support a pause in the central bank’s rate hikes next month.
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say
LONDON (AP) — Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the German lender should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein when he was a client. That's according to lawyers for women who say they were abused by the financier who killed himself in prison awaiting criminal charges. A woman only identified as Jane Doe sued the bank in federal district court in New York and sought class-action status to represent other victims of Epstein. Two law firms representing victims are calling it a “groundbreaking settlement” following a decadelong investigation. acknowledging its mistake in taking on Epstein as a client.
China's loans pushing world’s poorest countries to brink of collapse
A dozen poor countries are facing economic instability and even collapse under the weight of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign loans, much of them from the world’s biggest and most unforgiving government lender, China. An Associated Press analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia and Mongolia — found payments on the debt are consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue needed to provide basic services. And it’s draining foreign currency reserves these countries use to pay interest on those loans, leaving some with just months before that money is gone.
Check your artificial intelligence 'bossware' tools for bias, says U.S. agency head
The head of the U.S. agency charged with enforcing civil rights in the workplace says artificial intelligence-driven “bossware” tools that closely track the whereabouts, keystrokes and productivity of workers can also run afoul of discrimination laws. Charlotte Burrows, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told The Associated Press that the agency is trying to educate employers and technology providers to be careful about their use of these surveillance tools as well as AI tools that streamline the work of evaluating job prospects. And if they aren't, they can't blame AI when the EEOC comes calling.
Walmart shines in rough retail environment, ratchets up outlook after strong first quarter
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported strong first-quarter sales results as the nation’s largest retailer’s low-prices continue to draw budget conscious consumers in a challenging economic environment of stubbornly high inflation. The company beat Wall Street expectations Thursday and boosted its annual profit and sales outlook. Comparable store sales — those from established stores and online operating over the past 12 months — rose 7.4% in the quarter ended April. Global online sales surged 26%.Other major retailers posted quarterly results this week, and there was a marked slowdown in spending, an environment in which Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, can thrive due to its focus on low prices and a focus on necessities like groceries.
Looking for a house? High mortgages, few homes lead to biggest annual price drop in 11 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell again last month and the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in 11 years. Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s slightly below what economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales sank 23.2% compared with April last year. The national median home price slipped 1.7% from April last year to $388,800, the biggest annual decline since January 2012. Many prospective homebuyers are being held back by a persistently low inventory of homes for sale and elevated mortgage rates.
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as “the grave dancer” for his ability to revive moribund properties has died due to complications from a recent illness. He was 81. Bearded and blunt-spoken, Zell reveled in bucking traditional wisdom. He had a golden touch with real estate, and got his start managing apartment buildings as a college student. By the time he reached his 70s, he had amassed a fortune estimated at $3.8 billion.
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street rises, adding to winning week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting higher after more companies reported better profits for the start of the year than expected. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in midday Thursday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was edging lower, while the Nasdaq composite was leading the market. Yields were also climbing after a Federal Reserve official cautioned the end to its interest-rate hikes may not come as soon as Wall Street hoped. Walmart rose after its results for the latest quarter beat Wall Street’s expectations. It also raised its financial forecasts, though it said shoppers remain cautious about spending.
Ballmer Group awards $42.5 million to help more than 100 Black-led groups expand
A new grantmaking effort funded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie’s philanthropic arm will provide $42.5 million over the next five years to support more than 100 Black-led nonprofits focused on improving economic mobility. The effort, announced Thursday, aims to help close the funding gap for early- and mid-stage Black-led nonprofits, whose unrestricted assets are 76% smaller than their white counterparts’ assets. The 110 Black-led organizations chosen will also receive advising from the philanthropy ventures Echoing Green and New Profit, both of which invest and help expand nonprofits that are just getting started.
