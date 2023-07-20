Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania
NEW YORK (AP) — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that’s too low-brow, perhaps you’d be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of “Barbie” movie marketing. Ahead of Friday’s U.S. release of the “Barbie” movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
Biden pushes a strong role for unions in tech jobs, even as potential strikes are on the horizon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is courting unions as a cornerstone of the United States' economic future with a speech at a Philadelphia shipyard. Thursday's speech comes just as some major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth the Democratic president wants to campaign on in 2024. Tensions are rising between unions and companies about a rapidly evolving economy in which artificial intelligence, clean energy and e-commerce are rewriting some of the basic rules of work. Biden is trying to allay those concerns by saying unions should be part of that future. But Biden also knows a strike could harm his reelection chances.
Stock market today: Wall Street's rally fades after Tesla and Netflix fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping following a mixed set of profit reports, forcing a cooldown for Wall Street’s torrid rally. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 261 points, or 0.7%. The Nasdaq was 1.3% lower and on track for its worst drop in six weeks. Netflix and Tesla were two of the biggest weights on the market. Tesla tumbled amid worries about how much cuts to prices will hurt its upcoming profits. Netflix sank after a key measure of revenue declined from year-ago levels. Johnson & Johnson was helping to limit the market's losses after topping profit expectations.
Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren't they widespread?
DENVER (AP) — The idea of putting solar panels on top of the world's thousands of miles of irrigation canals has long seemed like a good one. In arid locations, besides the clean electricity, there is the added benefit of reducing evaporation. But the technology has been slow to take off. Pilot projects in India were never broadened. A study measuring the potential of covering canals in California has given the idea new legs. Now a startup company is trying to learn from India's challenges and will install panels on canals in California's Central Valley. And environmental groups are pressing for even greater adoption.
Your paycheck could clear faster now that the FedNow instant payment service for banks has launched
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve has launched a new instant payment service that allows banks and credit unions to sign up to send real-time payments so they can offer customers a quicker way to send money between banks. FedNow offers instant payment services for banks and credit unions to transfer money for their customers. Unlike other private money-transferring services like PayPal or Venmo, FedNow services are not offered to customers directly through a third-party app or a website. The service will only be available through banks or credit unions, though those institutions will likely make it available on their websites and apps.
China doesn’t want a trade war with the US but will retaliate against further curbs, ambassador says
China's ambassador to the United States says it does not want a trade war but will retaliate against any further U.S. restrictions on technology and trade. Ambassador Xie Feng criticized U.S. curbs on the sale of microchips and chipmaking equipment to China imposed last year by the Biden administration. Beijing has described the measure as part of an effort to “contain” China. Xie told a security forum in Colorado that “China does not shy away from competition, but the definition of competition by the U.S. side I think is not fair.” Earlier this month, China imposed export curbs on two key metals used in computer chips and solar cells, a measure widely seen as retaliation for the U.S. restrictions on microchips.
Thousands of UK hospital doctors walk out in the latest pay dispute, crippling health services
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of senior doctors in England are staging a 48-hour walkout to demand better pay and conditions. The strike that began on Thursday is paralyzing hospitals and leaving only emergency care covered. The severe disruptions are the latest in months of industrial action by public sector workers amid U.K.‘s ongoing cost-of-living crisis. They come just two days after junior doctors staged the longest strikes in the history of the state-funded National Health Service. Thousands of operations and appointments have been canceled until Saturday. Britain’s Conservative government has offered a 6% pay rise to the doctors but the British Medical Association called this “derisory.”
Homes become 'air fryers' in Phoenix heat, people sacrifice on AC for fear of cost
Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix and extreme heat stretches across the American South. Experts say that the lack of cloud cover and high temperatures turn homes into “air fryers." Air conditioning can be a matter of survival. But the resource that is essential for living safely through the extreme heat can come with high electricity bills. Some people say they are rationing air conditioning to avoid bills they can't afford and cooling centers say they are seeing that as well.
Home sales in June fell to the slowest pace since January with near-historic low inventory for sale
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines. The national median sales price fell on an annual basis for the fifth month in a row, though fierce competition led to about one-third of homes selling for more than their list price. Existing home sales fell 3.3% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.16 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Sales sank 18.9% compared with June last year. The national median sales price fell 0.9% from June last year to $410,200.
Public funding for King Charles III and royals has been recalculated due to windfarm deal profits
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Treasury says the amount of public funding for King Charles III and the royal family’s official duties has been recalculated for next year because of an unexpected profit boost from offshore wind farms on the monarch’s Crown Estate. Treasury officials say they will halve the proportion of the crown estate’s profits paid to the royals from 25% in recent years to 12% next year. The Treasury said that means the monarchy’s budget next year will remain the same as this year, at 86.3 million pounds, because it will not receive an extra 24 million pounds it would have done were the rate to stay the same. The money will instead be used to fund "vital public services for the benefit of the nation."
