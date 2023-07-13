House Republicans interrogate FTC's Khan over regulation of Big Tech
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chair of the Federal Trade Commission has defended her aggressive legal strategy toward the country’s biggest technology companies as she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. House Republicans have charged that the agency has become overzealous and politicized under President Joe Biden. Agency head Lina Khan appeared before the Judiciary Committee Thursday for the first time amid her court battles with the companies. Republicans said she is “harassing” Twitter since its acquisition by Elon Musk, arbitrarily suing large tech companies and declining to recuse herself from certain cases. Khan pushed back, arguing that more regulation is necessary as the companies have grown and that tech conglomeration could hurt the economy and consumers.
Tourists are packing European hotspots, boosted by Americans
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Crowds are packing the Colosseum, the Louvre, the Acropolis and other major attractions as tourism exceeds 2019 records in some of Europe’s most popular destinations. While European tourists helped the industry on the road to recovery last year, the upswing this summer is led largely by Americans, who are lifted by a strong dollar and in some cases pandemic savings. The return of mass tourism is a boon to hotels and restaurants, which suffered under the pandemic restrictions. But there is a downside, too, as pledges to rethink tourism to make it more sustainable have largely gone unheeded in the most popular destinations.
El Nino is threatening rice crops while grain supplies already are squeezed by the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.
US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation pressures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States decelerated again last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures are easing in the face of the Federal Reserve’s streak of interest rate hikes. The government’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose just 0.1% last month from June 2022, the smallest such increase since August 2020. And from May to June, prices rose an identical 0.1% after having fallen 0.4% from April to May. The index that the Labor Department issued Thursday reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.
Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard to Europe and Brazil and adds more features
LONDON (AP) — Google says it’s rolling out its AI-powered chatbot Bard across Europe and in Brazil, expanding its availability to hundreds of millions more users. The company also said Thursday that it’s adding more features to Bard as it scrambles to keep up with rival Microsoft, which uses OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT service in its Bing search engine. Google launched Bard in February, but its planned rollout last month in the European Union was delayed as regulators checked whether the service complied with the 27-nation bloc’s strict privacy rules. Google says it has “proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators.” It says Bard can now be used in more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish.
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike later Thursday. SAG-AFTRA said its decision on whether to join striking screenwriters will be decided by leadership at a meeting Thursday. If the actors go on strike, it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers picket film and television productions. If that happens, actors will formally join screenwriters on the picket lines outside studios and filming locations in a bid to get better terms from studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.
Average long-term US mortgage rate surged to nearly 7% this week to highest level since November
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to just under 7%, the highest level since November and the latest setback for homebuyers already grappling with a tough housing market constrained by a dearth of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.96% from 6.81% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.51%. It’s the third consecutive week of higher rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already unaffordable to many Americans.
Founder of failed crypto lending platform Celsius Network arrested on fraud charges
NEW YORK (AP) — The founder and former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network has been arrested on federal fraud charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business. Alexander Mashinsky is charged in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court with securities, commodities and wire fraud. He is also charged with illegally manipulating the price of Celsius's proprietary crypto token while secretly selling his own tokens at inflated prices. Mashinsky's attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Celsius filed for bankruptcy last year.
UK government offers millions of public sector workers pay hikes to end strikes
LONDON (AP) — The British government has offered millions of public sector workers pay raises in a bid to end an array of strikes. Those actions have crippled trains, health care and other services for more than a year amid the biggest cost-of-living crisis in generations. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed Thursday that the government was accepting the recommendations from independent review bodies. The announcement came on the same day that some doctors in England launched a five-day walkout. Police will see a 7% pay raise, while teachers will get 6.5% and doctors at the early stages of their careers in Britain’s state-funded health service will receive 6%. Sunak said the offer are “final.”
Little-known but efficient, a different way to heat and cool your house
More than one third of all U.S. energy consumption, and thus a significant source of climate change, is from heating and cooling homes and buildings. Air source heat pumps are a trending topic as a solution, but experts say geothermal pumps are a more efficient option. For the geothermal pumps, loops of flexible piping are installed several hundred feet deep in yards and water in the loops brings up heat from the earth and absorbs heat from inside homes. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in coming years, but installation costs are still high, even though homeowners save money long term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.