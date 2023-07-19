Biden's White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry. Wednesday's announcements will be discussed when President Joe Biden meets with his White House Competition Council. The council is a group of administration officials established under a 2021 executive order with the goal of improving competition within the U.S. economy and helping consumers. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the proposed guidelines “respond to modern market realties.” Republican lawmakers and some business group critics say the Democratic president's effort will lead to greater regulatory costs that leave the economy worse off.
Microsoft and Activision extend deadline to close $69 billion deal under close regulatory scrutiny
The deadline for Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard has been extended to as the companies seek to close a deal that has been opposed by regulators in the U.S. and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. Microsoft believes that pushing back the deadline to Oct. 18 will provide enough time to work through the remaining regulatory issues, said Brad Smith, the company’s president. The extension comes with a bigger termination fee, should the deal be called off, and a number of other new agreements. Microsoft and Activision were supposed to close their deal by Tuesday according to their 18-month-old merger agreement.
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria's push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia's war
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is trying to make Africa’s largest economy reliant on its own wheat production. But climate change and violence in the northern part of the country, where grains are largely grown, have hindered these efforts. That has worsened local food prices because Nigeria hasn't been able to produce enough wheat to make up for lost supplies tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia’s decision this week to back out of an accord allowing Ukraine to ship grain from the Black Sea could make things worse after Ukraine had pledged more supplies of wheat at lower prices. Some farmers are seeing extreme heat and irregular rain contributing to wheat yields dropping in half.
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales. The livestream e-commerce market in China is forecast to reach 4.9 trillion yuan ($676 billion). this year and popular hosts like “Lipstick King” Austin Li rack up tens of millions of dollars in sales in a single livestream. Boot camps have sprouted up in China to teach livestream hosts how to become better salespeople. But it's unclear whether their overseas ambitions can be realized given TikTok's uncertain future in the U.S.
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher and adds to its big rally following profit reports
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher, adding to the strong run that has pulled Wall Street to its highest levels in more than 15 months. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher Tuesday, coming off its highest closing level since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 125 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower. Elevance Health was helping to lead the market after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Several banks also rallied after reporting a rise in customer deposits. The S&P 500 has rallied nearly 19% so far this year.
UK homeowners get some respite as inflation falls by more than anticipated to a 15-month low
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. has fallen by more than anticipated to a 15-month low in a development that offered struggling homeowners hope that interest rates will not rise as much as feared over the coming months. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that inflation fell to 7.9% in the year to June from 8.7% the previous month. Economists had expected a more modest decline to 8.2%. Despite the decline, inflation is still running far higher than the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%. As a result, the central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate further at its upcoming meeting in early August.
Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in five states
NEW YORK (AP) — In-N-Out will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. The policy, which goes into effect August 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties like working in the patty room or painting. But in contrast to other states, employees in California and Oregon will still be able to choose to wear a mask in stores. A company customer service representative confirmed the accuracy of the new mask guidelines with The Associated Press Wednesday morning. In-N-Out’s press contact did not immediately respond to request for comment.
British political candidate uses artificial intelligence to draw up election manifesto
LONDON (AP) — An independent candidate for a U.K. Parliament has turned to artificial intelligence to come up with his campaign promises. Andrew Gray, who says he has no policies of his own, crowdsourced constituents’ sentiments and used machine learning to come up with his political manifesto. He calls the technology a faster and fairer way for politicians to widely reflect views of the people they represent. He's running in parliamentary by-election Thursday in northern England. It’s expected to be a hotly contested battle between three political parties, and Gray is realistic about his chances. He uses AI to canvas residents on local issues through his website. An expert says “democracy isn’t going to be fixed by a new technology."
Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleging antitrust violations
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu. Shein, an online apparel firm, and Temu are fast-rising online shopping platforms in the U.S. Court documents show Temu alleging that Shein has compelled manufacturers to submit to unfair supply chain agreements that prevent them from working with Temu after it entered the U.S. market in 2022. Earlier, Shein sued Temu, asserting that it engaged in deceptive business practices and created impostor pages that violated copyrights and trademarks. Both Shein and Temu have gained attention as imports to the U.S. via their platforms have surged.
Broadcom's $69 billion VMware purchase wins UK competition watchdog's approval
LONDON (AP) — Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $69 billion plan to buy cloud technology company VMware has cleared another hurdle after Britain’s competition regulator gave the deal provisional clearance. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that its investigation found the deal “would not substantially reduce competition” in the supply of hardware components for computer servers in the U.K. It said the deal also would be unlikely to harm innovation. The European Commission, which is the EU’s executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, cleared the deal last week after Broadcom made concessions to address its concerns about competition.
