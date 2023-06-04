Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1 million barrels per day to boost slumping prices
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy. It's taking a unilateral step to support the sagging cost of crude after two earlier cuts in supply by major oil-producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance failed to push prices higher. Sunday's announcement of the Saudi cuts of 1 million barrels per day followed a meeting of the alliance at OPEC headquarters in Vienna. The rest of the OPEC+ oil producers agreed to extend earlier cuts in supply through the end of 2024. That the Saudis felt another cut was necessary underlines the uncertain outlook for demand for fuel in the months ahead.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world. The headset will also serve to test the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. The stage is set for the widely anticipated announcement be be made Monday at Apple’s annual developers conference. Apple is also likely discuss other products and software during the event. But the show's star is expected to be a pair of goggles that could become another milestone in Apple's lore of releasing game-changing technology, even though the company wasn’t always the first to try its hand at making a particular device
Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A proposal to help finance a new ballpark for Major League Baseball's Athletics in Las Vegas has revived nationwide debates about public funding for private stadiums. And that has pitted Nevada’s powerful tourism industry and labor unions against some progressive groups, raising concerns about ceding tax revenue when services such as public schools are funded below the national average. Proponents say the proposal could create new jobs, increase the state’s general revenue and further diversify the city's casino and gaming-based economy. But skeptics warn of empty promises, citing growing evidence that minimal dollars generated from the new stadium would not otherwise be spent among nearby resorts and restaurants.
Slow start to New York's legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag
ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York's fledgling marijuana market doesn't have enough licensed retailers to sell the 300,000 pounds (136,000 kilograms) of cannabis grown by farmers in the state. Farmers can only legally sell their product in a dozen licensed dispensaries statewide, and they're feeling a financial pinch as another growing season gets underway. Pot businesses in the West have struggled with black market competition and high taxes, but in New York, the farmers’ plight is part of the bumpy launch of New York’s recreational pot market. State leaders had always planned to gear up the market in stages, but dispensaries have debuted at a slower pace than expected.
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show 'Meet the Press' and being replaced by Kristen Welker
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump. There were rumors Todd's time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned last year. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be. Welker will be the first Black moderator of “Meet the Press” and the first woman since Martha Rountree left in 1953.
No breakthrough in NATO-Turkey talks about Sweden joining
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says representatives from Turkey and Sweden will meet in just over a week to try to bridge their differences about the Nordic country joining the military alliance. Stoltenberg made no breakthrough on the membership impasse during meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior Turkish officials over the weekend. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12. Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the move. All 31 member countries must ratify a candidate’s accession protocol. Stoltenberg said Sunday that he and Erdogan agreed that Turkish and Swedish officials “should meet again in the week starting on June 12."
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a man rushed to his home near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro to help rescuers pull the body of his 2-year-old daughter from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia’s latest airstrikes. Officials said the girl, Liza, was killed Saturday when a Russian rocket landed next to her apartment building while she was home with her mother. The girl’s father rushed home from work to clear the rubble and pulled out his wife and his daughter. The girl’s mother was hospitalized under intensive care. Five children were among 22 people wounded by Saturday’s attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s war has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children. The United Nations says some 1,000 other Ukrainian children have been wounded.
Senegal's government suspends mobile internet access amid days of deadly clashes
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s government has temporarily suspended mobile phone data as the country reels from days of deadly clashes between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. The statement on Sunday comes after days of deadly clashes throughout the West African nation between Sonko's supporters and police. The official death toll is unclear. The government says 15 people including two members of the security forces have been killed. The opposition says 19 people have died. The clashes first broke out on Thursday after Sonko was convicted of corrupting youth. He was acquitted on charges of raping a woman who worked at a massage parlor and making death threats against her.
Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A top Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation is leaving the company. The executive quit Friday, shortly after Twitter owner Elon Musk publicly complained about the platform’s handling of posts about transgender topics. Ella Irwin confirms her departure but isn't saying why she left. Twitter has faced turmoil including mass layoffs, staff quitting, and the firing of top executives since Musk took over last year. Next to Musk, Irwin was the most prominent voice of the company’s ever-changing content policies in recent months. Twitter has struggled to bring back advertisers turned off by Musk’s drastic changes and loosening of rules against hate speech.
Stock market today: Wall Street leaps, nearly escapes its bear market after strong jobs report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rushed higher after a strong report on the U.S. job market eased Wall Street's worries about a possible recession. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% Friday, while the Dow soared 701 points. The rally brought the S&P 500 nearly 20% above a low hit in October. It's on the edge of entering a new bull market. The rally built after a report showed unexpectedly strong hiring last month. At the same time, increases for workers’ pay slowed. That could mean the economy remains strong enough to avoid a recession without adding too much upward pressure on inflation.
