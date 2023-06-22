Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — There has been much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying and nonpolluting electric taxis. But now their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is just around the corner. They came this week to the France to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. The Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator is Volocopter of Germany which could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates by more than expected
LONDON (AP) — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession have mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated. Thursday's move to combat stubbornly high inflation will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance over the coming months. On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high. The size of the bank’s 13th hike in a row was somewhat of a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.
Fed's Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.″ In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s traffic safety agency says it will require that heavy trucks and buses include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. Thursday’s announcement follows a similar plan announced last month for all new passenger cars and light trucks. The actions represent the traffic safety agency’s latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have typically done.
Google backs creation of cybersecurity clinics with $20 million donation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Free medical clinics and legal aid clinics, where college students and their instructors help their communities while also learning more about their professions, are now commonplace. Google hopes to add cybersecurity clinics to that list. Google CEO Sundar Pichai pledged $20 million in grants on Thursday to support and expand the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics to introduce thousands of students to potential careers in cybersecurity, while also helping defend small government offices, rural hospitals and nonprofits from hacking. Pichai said the new initiative addresses both the rising number of cyberattacks — up 38% globally in 2022 – and the lack of candidates trained to stop them.
Turkey's central bank sharply raises interest rates. That could signal an economic turnaround
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's central bank has delivered a large interest rate increase, signaling a shift toward more conventional economic policies to counter sky-high inflation. The bank raised its key rate by 6.5 percentage points, boosting it to 15%. The increase is the first since March 2021 but lower than market expectations. It came at the bank’s closely watched first interest rate-setting meeting since Erdogan appointed two internationally respected officials to lead the bank and the finance ministry. The rate hike is an indication that the country is moving away from Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that lowering interest rates fights inflation. The bank said rates would be hiked further “as much as needed” in a “gradual manner.”
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as central banks keep up rate hike pressure on inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on Wall Street as central banks cranked up interest rates in their ongoing fight against inflation. The rate hikes come a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress he believes inflation still isn’t under control. The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% in afternoon trading Thursday. The Nasdaq rose 0.4% and the Dow fell 55 points, or 0.2%. Small-company stocks fell. European markets were lower after the Bank of England raised its main rate by a half a percentage point to a 15-year high of 5%. Central banks in Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised rates.
Climate activist Nakate urges rich countries to cancel debt, grant climate finance at Paris summit
PARIS (AP) — Climate activist Vanessa Nakate has urged rich countries to cancel the debt and grant climate finance to developpng countries so they are no longer forced to pay for a crisis they did not create. Nakate spoke Thursday in front of world leaders, heads of international organizations and activists gathered for a two-day summit in Paris looking at ways to reshape the global financial system. Developing nations point to an outdated system where the United States, Europe, China and other big economies that have caused most climate damage are leaving poorest countries to deal with the consequences.
May home sales inch higher with record-few on the market and biggest annual price drop since 2011
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes edged higher in May and the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in more than a decade, even as the supply of available properties sank to an all-time low. Existing home sales rose 0.2% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s slightly above what economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales sank 20.4% compared with May last year. That marks 10 consecutive months of annual sales declines of 20% or more. The national median home price fell 3.1% from May last year to $396,100, the NAR said.
Kenya's new tax package angers some backers of president who once vowed to reduce cost of living
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans are preparing for tough times after lawmakers approved tax increases that are even unpopular with supporters of the president who once vowed to reduce the cost of living. The doubling of the tax on petroleum products, to 16%, is expected to have a ripple effect on East Africa’s economic hub. The prices of goods and services are expected to increase. President William Ruto was elected last year. He has sought to justify the increased taxes as the only way to reduce borrowing for a government that is classified by the World Bank as being at high risk of debt distress.
