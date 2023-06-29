North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — To President Donald Trump, America’s trade relationship with Mexico was intolerable. He seethed over the U.S. trade deficit and shuttered factories in America’s heartland. So Trump pressured Mexico and Canada to replace their mutual pact with one more to his liking: The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which will reach its third anniversary Saturday. The trade pact hasn’t proved to be the economic bonanza that Trump boasted it would be. Yet it has nevertheless been helping workers on the ground. It’s just that the beneficiaries have so far been mostly in Mexico. Trade officials and experts say, though, that they think the benefits will also flow, in time, to U.S. workers, who no longer must compete with severely underpaid Mexican laborers.
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. Powell said Thursday that tougher regulations put in place following the 2007-2008 financial crisis have made large multinational banks much more resilient to widespread loan defaults. But Powell says the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks exposed different vulnerabilities that the Fed will likely address through new proposals. He didn't provide details, but other Fed officials have said banks should be required to hold more capital in reserve to guard against loan losses. That's likely to face resistance from the banking industry and some congressional Republicans.
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men have been charged with making $22 million illegally by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take ex-President Donald Trump's media company public. The charges were outlined Thursday in papers unsealed in federal court in New York and do not implicate Trump in any way. The court papers say the men were invited to invest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. and were provided confidential information about it and another special purpose acquisition company, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. Court papers say the men were told a potential target of the acquisition companies was Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Trump's Truth Social platform.
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans
DALLAS (AP) — Backups are easing at U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, but travelers are still seeing large numbers of flight delays. United Airlines is struggling more than others. United was accounting for the vast majority of canceled flights in the U.S. on Thursday. The CEO of United blames a shortage of air traffic controllers, especially in the New York City area. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg concedes there is a shortage of controllers, but he says United has some internal issues that aren't happening at other airlines.
US economic growth last quarter is revised up sharply to a 2% annual rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years. The revised figure from the Commerce Department sharply upgraded its assessment of first-quarter growth from its previous estimate of a 1.3% annual rate. Despite the uptick, the government’s third and final report on January-March economic growth still marked a deceleration from the 2.6% annual rate from October through December and the 3.2% growth from July through September. The economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation through a series of interest rate hikes beginning early last year.
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO's job since Ohio derailment
ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio. Alan Shaw has said his plans include adding more detectors to spot mechanical problems and has hailed cooperation with unions. But labor leaders remain skeptical. Shaw has told The Associated Press in an interview of details on his plans for the railroad. He says, “I need all 20,000 voices at Norfolk Southern pushing for safety. And that’s what you’re going to see.”
Stock market today: Stocks rise and bond yields jump after the latest signs of resilient economy
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is ticking higher as investors consider both the upsides and downsides of the U.S. economy remaining stronger than feared. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher Thursday after wobbling between small gains and losses. The Dow was up 246 points, and the Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. Yields jumped after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster at the year's start than estimated. Fewer workers also applied for unemployment benefits last week. On one hand, the data are a positive for investors because they suggest a growing economy can support corporate profits. On the other, they could also mean higher interest rates.
Historic Arizona mining town backs copper project on land that Native American groups say is sacred
SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a town in central Arizona are engaged in a tug of war with Native American groups over a huge copper mine that's been proposed on national forest land. Those who support the mine at Oak Flat outside the town of Superior tout its economic benefits. Native American opponents, however, consider the land sacred and say it must be protected from mining. The project is planned by Resolution Copper Mining, a joint subsidiary of U.K. and Australian mining giants and could satisfy a quarter of U.S. copper demand. But it’s held up by wrangling in federal court between the nonprofit Apache Stronghold that wants to preserve the land and U.S. government agencies.
Italian researchers reach the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A team of Italian researchers has reached the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane. They launched Thursday morning from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, reaching a height of 279,000 feet. Now, Virgin Galactic will be flying the first of hundreds of ticket holders, many who have been waiting years for their chance to experience a few minutes of weightlessness. Those commercial flights are expected to begin in August. Thursday's flight was a research mission, with the Italian crew performing microgravity experiments. That includes measuring how the body and cognitive abilities are affected by microgravity.
Applications for jobless benefits in the U.S. retreat after three weeks of elevated claims
Applications for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week after it appeared claims had reached a modestly elevated level in recent weeks. U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 26,000 to 239,000 for the week ending June 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists were expecting the elevated claims numbers to continue above 260,000, where they had settled the past three weeks. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly fluctuations, rose by 1,500 to 257,500. Jobless claims applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.
