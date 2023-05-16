Heads of failed banks questioned on executive pay, how they handled risk at Senate hearing
NEW YORK (AP) — Executives from two large U.S. banks that failed dramatically in March are appearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to respond to questions about why their banks went under and what regulators could have done to avoid the calamities. Along with questions about how these banks failed, senators used the hearing to also address executive pay and whether senior executives in the U.S. are being rewarded more for short-term gains — like rising stock prices — than for ensuring their companies’ long-term health.
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices in some areas
NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending modestly in April from March, particularly in dining out and online, buoyed by a solid job market and easing inflationary pressures. A bump up in car sales also helped results, according to the Commerce Department report issued Tuesday. But shoppers are facing plenty of challenges heading into the second half of the year from tightening credit to a weaker job market. Retail sales increased 0.4% in April from March when it was down 0.7%. It marked the first increase since January when unusually warm weather and a big jump in Social Security benefits likely spurred more spending.
ChatGPT's chief testifies before Congress, calls for new agency to regulate artificial intelligence
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention “will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful” AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that he supported the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to ensure compliance with safety standards. His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year. Lawmakers expressed concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend the job market.
Crypto rules get final approval to make Europe a global leader on regulation
LONDON (AP) — European Union states have given final approval to a sweeping set of beefed-up cryptocurrency rules, giving the 27-nation bloc a global lead in regulating the freewheeling sector. The European Council adopted the package of rules, known as Markets in Crypto Assets on Tuesday. It's the final step in the 27-nation bloc’s legislative process. European Parliament lawmakers endorsed the rules in April, and they’re expected to start taking effect in phases starting in July 2024. The tighter European scrutiny follows a spate of high-profile crypto scandals including the collapse of trading firm FTX and the implosion of the TerraUSD stablecoin.
Monopoly concerns push FTC to sue to block Amgen's more than $26B deal for Horizon
Federal regulators are suing to block biotech drug developer Amgen’s more than $26 billion deal for Horizon Therapeutics. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that the deal, announced last December, would give Amgen unfair leverage to block competition for Horizon medications. The FTC said the deal would entrench Horizon’s monopoly position on treatments for thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout. An Amgen representative did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment. Amgen leaders said in December that the deal would give their company a strong platform to expand into rare disease treatments.
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will discuss the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders at the White House. It's a high-profile Tuesday afternoon session with reverberations across the globe ahead of the president's trip to the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Early outlines of a potential deal are beginning to emerge. But expectations are low for an agreement as staff talks are expected to continue. McCarthy is prodding Biden to move faster toward a deal. Democrats are worried as the Republican speaker is pushing stiffer work requirements on government aid recipients. The U.S. Treasury is warning that the U.S. could run out of cash to keep paying the nation’s bills as soon as June 1.
EU countries adopt law banning products which fuel deforestation
BRUSSELS (AP) — The 27 European Union countries have formally endorsed a law that should help the bloc reduce its contribution to global deforestation by regulating the trade in a series of goods. Under the new legislation, traders exporting or making available palm oil, cattle, wood, coffee, cocoa, rubber and soy in the region need to verify that the goods they sell have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world since 2021. According to the World Resource Institute, a forest area the size of 10 soccer pitches disappears in the world every minute and the EU says that without the new regulation it could be responsible for the loss of 248,000 hectares of deforestation per year.
Minister: 2 major gas companies keen on Israel-Cyprus plan for pipeline, gas processing facility
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ energy minister says two major international oil and gas companies have so far expressed interest in Israeli-Cypriot plans to build a pipeline that would convey offshore natural gas from both countries to the east Mediterranean island nation where it would be liquefied for export by ship. The minister told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that the plan will be pitched on May 29 to energy companies involved in hydrocarbon exploration off Cyprus’ southern coast and other firms involved in pipeline and gas processing plant manufacture. The minister said the project’s key drawing card for energy companies is it’s low cost relative to other exporting methods. That meant that companies would recover their initial investment and turn a profit much quicker.
Council of Europe summit in Iceland seeks to hold Russia to account for waging war in Ukraine
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Leaders from across the continent are heading toward Iceland for a rare summit of the 46-nation Council of Europe that will once more step up support for member state Ukraine and condemn Russia for inflicting war on its neighbor. The two-day summit of Europe's main human rights body begins on Tuesday. It will be centering on providing legal and judicial means to go after the Kremlin. Leaders at the summit want to have the outlines of a system in place to set up a register of all the damage already caused by Russian forces so Moscow can be held liable for compensation to the victims later.
Ex-Audi chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. The move Tuesday makes Rupert Stadler the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. The dpa news agency reported that Stadler answered “yes” to a statement read in court by his attorney that said Stadler admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market even after the scandal had become public knowledge. Stadler entered the plea under an agreement that gives probation instead of jail time and a $1.2 million fine in return for a thorough admission of guilt.
