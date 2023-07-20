Tesla income jumps 20%, but shares fall after hours amid profit concerns
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s big bet that Tesla price cuts can boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results. The company beat analyst expectations for net income in the April-June quarter and reported a 47% increase in revenue, although its shares barely budged in extended trading. Tesla's operating margin, a measure of how efficiently the company is turning sales into pretax profits, dropped substantially for a second quarter in a row. Company officials noted efforts to control costs while Musk extolled advanced projects such as Tesla's inaccurately named “full self driving” software and its angularly designed Cybertruck pickup.
Netflix's subscriber growth surges in a sign that crackdown on password sharing is paying off
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper subscription option are paying off. The video streaming service added 5.9 million subscribers during the April-June period, according to numbers released Wednesday along with its latest quarterly financial results. The gains easily surpassed the roughly 2.2 million additional subscribers that analysts anticipated. The performance marked Netflix’s biggest springtime jump since the service added 10 million subscribers during the same period in 2020. Netflix's stock fell by 8% despite the subscriber gains.
Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania
NEW YORK (AP) — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that’s too low-brow, perhaps you’d be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of “Barbie” movie marketing. Ahead of Friday’s U.S. release of the “Barbie” movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan reports weaker than expected trade data
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier. Shares rose in Sydney and Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul. Japan logged a trade surplus in June, the first time in nearly two years. Exports rose only 1.5% despite sharp increases in shipments of vehicles as supply chain problems eased. Economists say they anticipate weaker exports in coming months as demand in other major economies slows. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% while the Dow added 0.3%. Gains were helped by strong profit reports from banks and other big U.S. companies.
IRS steps toward a new free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Plans by the IRS to test a new electronic free-file tax return system next year have got supporters and critics of the idea mobilizing over whether the government should set up a permanent program to help people file their taxes without needing to pay somebody else to figure out what they owe. On one side, civil society groups this week launched a coalition to promote the move toward a government-run free-file program. On the other, tax preparation firms like Intuit and H&R Block have been pouring millions into lobbying to try to stop the idea cold.
Biden's White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry. Wednesday's announcements were discussed when President Joe Biden met with his White House Competition Council. The council is a group of administration officials established under a 2021 executive order with the goal of improving competition within the U.S. economy and helping consumers. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the proposed guidelines “respond to modern market realties.” Republican lawmakers and some business group critics say the Democratic president's effort will lead to greater regulatory costs that leave the economy worse off.
Microsoft and Activision extend deadline to close $69 billion deal under close regulatory scrutiny
The deadline for Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard has been extended to as the companies seek to close a deal that has been opposed by regulators in the U.S. and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. Microsoft believes that pushing back the deadline to Oct. 18 will provide enough time to work through the remaining regulatory issues, said Brad Smith, the company’s president. The extension comes with a bigger termination fee, should the deal be called off, and a number of other new agreements. Microsoft and Activision were supposed to close their deal by Tuesday according to their 18-month-old merger agreement.
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria's push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia's war
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is trying to make Africa’s largest economy reliant on its own wheat production. But climate change and violence in the northern part of the country, where grains are largely grown, have hindered these efforts. That has worsened local food prices because Nigeria hasn't been able to produce enough wheat to make up for lost supplies tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia’s decision this week to back out of an accord allowing Ukraine to ship grain from the Black Sea could make things worse after Ukraine had pledged more supplies of wheat at lower prices. Some farmers are seeing extreme heat and irregular rain contributing to wheat yields dropping in half.
Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches
NEW YORK (AP) — The Teamsters said Wednesday they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. The union credited the picketing and rallies it’s been holding across the country for getting the delivery company back to the negotiating table before the current contract expires on July 31. It said UPS reached out to resume negotiations. And that both sides will set dates soon as to when negations will happen next week. In a prepared statement, the company confirmed negations will resume next week and said it was pleased to go back and “resolve the few remaining open issues.”
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales. The livestream e-commerce market in China is forecast to reach 4.9 trillion yuan ($676 billion). this year and popular hosts like “Lipstick King” Austin Li rack up tens of millions of dollars in sales in a single livestream. Boot camps have sprouted up in China to teach livestream hosts how to become better salespeople. But it's unclear whether their overseas ambitions can be realized given TikTok's uncertain future in the U.S.
