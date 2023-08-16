Federal Reserve minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting. At the same time, the officials saw “a number of tentative signs that inflation pressures could be abating.” It was a mixed view that echoed Chair Jerome Powell’s noncommittal stance about future rate hikes at a news conference after the meeting. According to the minutes, the Fed’s policymakers also felt that despite signs of progress on inflation, it remained well above their 2% target. They “would need to see more data ... to be confident that inflation pressures were abating” and on track to return to their target.
Teamsters add their heft to dozens of Amazon delivery drivers picketing around the country
NEW YORK (AP) — The Teamsters flexed their muscles during contract negotiations with UPS last month, securing pay hikes for drivers and scoring other wins. But at Amazon, the picture looks much different. Since late June, dozens of Amazon drivers and dispatchers who work for a California-based delivery firm organized by the Teamsters have been picketing company warehouses as far out as Michigan and Massachusetts. They've been calling on the e-commerce behemoth to come to the table and bargain over pay and working conditions. Amazon has essentially said no. The dispute signals the next battlefront in Amazon’s efforts to fend off organized labor and the Teamsters’ years-long aim to take on one of their most formidable opponents.
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is ramping up its efforts to illustrate the real-world impact of President Joe Biden’s signature climate, health care and tax law. They're showing how various Americans say they’ve benefited from his economic policies on the anniversary of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. Wednesday marks one years since Biden signed the law, which — along with a bipartisan infrastructure law and a massive bill that bolsters production of semiconductor chips — make up the core of what the White House has branded “Bidenomics." Biden will host a celebration at the White House later Wednesday.
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as a foreign ship tries out Kyiv's new Black Sea corridor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia has resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, using drones in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River. Kyiv has increasingly used those terminals for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea. Also on Wednesday, a loaded container ship stuck at the port of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago set sail and is heading through the Black Sea. It is using a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping. Ukraine’s economy is heavily dependent on farming. Its agricultural exports, like those of Russia, are also crucial for world food supplies.
Stock market today: Wall Street holds relatively steady a day after its latest tumble for August
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting and stocks are mixed a day after their latest tumble. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower Wednesday afternoon, coming off a loss of 1.2%. The Dow fell 81 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower. Stocks have pulled back in August amid worries that gains in the first seven months of the year were overdone and that interest rates may stay higher for longer. The Federal Reserve may offer more clues about where rates are heading when it releases the minutes from its latest meeting in the afternoon.
UK inflation falls to 17-month low of 6.8% but unlikely to derail another interest rate rise
LONDON (AP) — The rate of inflation in the U.K. fell sharply in July to a 17-month low largely on the back of lower energy prices. It's a welcome development for hard-pressed households struggling during the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the annual rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, was 6.8% in July, its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and sent energy prices surging. The decline from June’s 7.9% rate was in line with economists’ expectations. It’s unlikely to derail market expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again next month, especially as wages are rising at a record high.
Aldi to buy 400 Winn-Dixie, Harveys groceries in Southern US
Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday it's acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the Southern U.S. Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If the deal is approved by regulators, it's expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Both Southeastern Grocers and Aldi are private companies. Aldi is based in Germany with its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. Aldi said it will convert some locations to its own brand and format but will operate some stores under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys brands.
Syrian president doubles public sector wages as national currency spirals downwards
BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad has doubled public sector wages and pensions as the war-torn country’s national currency spiraled further downwards, reaching a new low for the year. The value of the Syrian pound against the US dollar has declined from 7,000 pounds in January to 15,000 pounds on Wednesday. At the start of the war, in 2011, a dollar was worth 47 Syrian pounds. For over a year, Damascus has been restructuring its program of subsidies for gasoline, diesel for heating, and bread. Syria hiked fuel prices Wednesday, soon after Assad’s decree, further rolling back state subsidies. The United Nations estimates that 90% of Syrians in government-held areas live in poverty,
Court watchdog files complaint against a judge who ordered 'religious-liberty training' for lawyers
A court watchdog has filed a complaint against the federal judge who ordered “religious-liberty training” for a trio of Southwest Airlines lawyers. The leader of a group called Fix the Court says that requiring training by a sectarian group — a conservative Christian law firm — is wrong and unprecedented. The complaint involves Judge Brantley Starr's order that three Southwest lawyers attend a day of religious-liberty training for contempt of court. The judge says the lawyers failed to follow a previous order in the case of a flight attendant who says she was fired for speaking out against abortion.
Target Q2 sales fall on muted spending, Pride month backlash, and it cuts profit outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Target reported its first quarterly sales drop in six years, dragged down by shoppers' inflation worries and a negative reaction by some customers, widely publicized on social media, to its Pride merchandise. The Minneapolis retailer said Wednesday it expects high interest rates, which makes credit cards more expensive to use, and higher prices on food to continue to put a strain on customers. The chain cut its profit outlook for the year, and it also expects sales will decline for the remainder of the year. In lowering its forecast, Target also cited the end of the student loan moratorium, which had provided one-time college students a little more financial breathing room.
