Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on U.S. roads hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Sedans are even older, on average — 13.6 years. Blame it mainly on the pandemic, which triggered a shortage of automotive computer chips, the vital component that runs everything from radios to gas pedals to transmissions. The shortage drastically slowed assembly lines, making new vehicles scarce just when consumers were increasingly eager to buy. Prices surged to record highs. And though they’ve eased somewhat, the cost of a vehicle still feels punishingly expensive to many Americans, especially when coupled with now much-higher loan rates.
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
Less than two months into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk declared that whoever took over as the company’s CEO “must like pain a lot.” Then he promised he’d step down as soon as he found a replacement “foolish enough” to want the job. That person is Linda Yaccarino, a highly-regarded advertising executive with NBCUniversal. Musk has women in top positions at his other companies, including Gwynne Shotwell, the chief operating officer of SpaceX. But it is also true that women are often more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there’s a crisis — the so-called “glass cliff.” Could Yaccarino be headed toward it?
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Monday, just days after hearing arguments from lawyers in the case. Musk had challenged a lower court judge's ruling last year requiring him to abide by the deal. The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission required that his tweets be first approved by a Tesla attorney. It also called for Musk and Tesla to pay civil fines over the tweets.
Debt ceiling: McCarthy says 'no progress' ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says there’s been “no progress” on debt ceiling talks. The Republican speaker told reporters Monday at the Capitol that the situation is “very concerning” as time narrows to avert a crisis. President Joe Biden is set to meet with McCarthy and other congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House. Biden said he will resume the talks as a standoff over the debt limit pushes the country closer to its legal borrowing limit. Biden is back in Washington after a trip to Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to leave for the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Wednesday.
NYC skyscrapers turning to carbon capture to lessen climate change
NEW YORK (AP) — In a vertical city like New York, any serious effort to address climate change has to focus on the greenhouse gas emissions caused by buildings. In large part, that means emissions released from giant boilers that heat water for people's showers, sinks and radiators. The boilers generally burn natural gas or heating oil, which generates lots of carbon dioxide along with other pollution. Now New York is forcing buildings to clean up, and several are experimenting with capturing the carbon dioxide, cooling it into a liquid and mixing it into concrete where it's locked in pretty much forever.
Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the $69B deal is still at risk
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The EU said Monday that it decided the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepted the U.S. tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming. But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it. The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators worldwide over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of updates on U.S. shoppers
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting higher ahead of reports that will show how much a slowing economy is hurting what’s prevented a recession so far: solid spending by U.S. households. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday. The Dow was edging higher, while the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Some of the sharper moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, but the larger market remained listless as several worries hang over Wall Street. They include fears about a possible recession and a countdown to a possible default by the U.S. government. The latest discouraging report on manufacturing showed a plunge in New York state.
More dogs could show up in outdoor dining spaces. Not everyone is happy about it
Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. It better reflects reality; nearly half of states already allow canine dining outdoors. Restaurants have been required to allow service dogs for decades. But it wasn’t until the mid-2000’s that states began allowing dogs in outdoor dining spaces. Late last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can welcome dogs as long as they get permission from a local authority. The FDA suggests they also require leashes and develop plans to handle dog waste.
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise. Vice has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders in exchange for $225 million in credit. Other parties will also be able to submit bids. The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.
Europe's economic outlook brightens a little after avoiding recession. But inflation still squeezes
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive body raised its economic growth forecast, saying Europe had dodged a winter recession that was feared amid an energy crisis. But stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep hurting the economy by sapping people’s ability to spend. In a spring forecast Monday, the European Commission says it expects improved economic growth of 1.1% this year. That's up from 0.9% in the commission's previous predictions in February. But the European economy faces persistent challenges from inflation and rising interest rates that the European Central Bank is unleashing to try to tame spikes in consumer prices.
