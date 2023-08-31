China's Baidu makes AI chatbot Ernie Bot publicly available
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu has made its ChatGPT-equivalent language model, Ernie Bot, fully available to the public. The company’s stock price rose by over 3% following the announcement. Beijing has taken steps recently to regulate the AI industry. Baidu CEO Robin Li said Thursday that the firm will be able to collect massive real-world human feedback through Ernie Bot's release, and that this would help improve the tool. China requires companies to carry out a security review and obtain approvals before their product can be publicly launched. Two other AI companies in China, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, also launched their AI language models on Thursday.
UBS reports huge 2Q profit skewed by Credit Suisse takeover, foresees $10B in cost cuts
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss bank UBS announced plans to save $10 billion in costs as it moves ahead with “full integration” of longtime rival Credit Suisse’s domestic operations, releasing its first earnings report since the government-orchestrated merger to help stave off a possible global financial meltdown. The announcement came as the Zurich-based bank reported a whopping $29 billion in pre-tax profit during the second quarter. But underlying profit before taxes came in at $1.1 billion, which excludes some $29 billion in negative goodwill, integration costs and other impacts of the Credit Suisse takeover.
Stock market today: Asian markets lower after Japanese factory activity and China services weaken
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mostly lower after Japanese factory activity and Chinese service industry growth weakened. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Tokyo gained. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% after the U.S. government cut its estimate of economic growth for the second quarter to a still-robust level. Japanese factory activity shrank by 2% in July from the previous month. A survey of Chinese service industries showed activity weakened in July but still was expanding. The U.S. government was due to release an update on inflation and monthly hiring. Traders hope the data will convince the Federal Reserve no more interest rate hikes are needed to cool inflation.
Government incentives and cost-conscious customers lead to electric vehicle boom in India
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world, and more than 90% of India’s 2.3 million EVs are the cheaper and more popular two- or three-wheelers — that’s motorbikes, scooters and rickshaws. Policies to encourage sales, like a $1.3 billion federal government program, plus rising fuel costs over the past decade and consumers' awareness of the long-term cost benefits are driving up sales. But for the electric vehicles market to truly be successful, experts say moving electricity generation away from fossil fuels, managing critical mineral supply chains and boosting EV sales across different socioeconomic backgrounds in the country will be key.
US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter. The Commerce Department’s second estimate of growth last quarter marked a slight acceleration from a 2% annual growth rate from January through March. Though the economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s strenuous drive to tame inflation with interest rate hikes, it has managed to keep expanding, with employers still hiring and consumers still spending.
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would make 3.6 million more U.S. workers eligible for overtime pay, reviving an Obama-era policy effort that was ultimately scuttled in court. The new rule would require employers to pay overtime to so-called white collar workers who make less than $55,068 a year, up from the current threshold of $35,568, which was set by the Trump administration in 2019. In another significant change, the rule proposes automatic increases to the salary level every three years. The new rule is subject to a publicly commentary period and wouldn’t take effect for months. It would have the biggest impact on retail, food, hospitality, manufacturing and other industries where many managerial employees meet the new threshold.
US commerce secretary warns China will be 'uninvestable' without action on raids, fines
SHANGHAI (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she warned Chinese leaders that U.S. businesses might stop investing in their country without prompt action to address complaints about worsening conditions due to raids on firms, unexplained fines and unpredictable official behavior. The issue is especially sensitive at a time when President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to revive investor interest to help reverse a deepening economic slump. Raimondo visited Beijing as part of U.S. efforts to restore relations that are beset by disputes about technology, security, Taiwan and other issues. She called her meetings with China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, and other officials “very productive” but said she “didn’t pull any punches” in conveying business complaints.
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is bringing in former New York Times and BBC leader Mark Thompson in an attempt to turn around its fortunes. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that Thompson will be the new chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide. He'll be CNN's third leader in less than two years and replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June. The pioneering Cable News Network has bled viewers and seen its profits tumble as it has struggled to make its way in a competitive landscape where people seek television news with a point of view. Thompson helped lead the Times' transition to a digital-first service with a large subscriber base.
Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is letting some drivers to use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles got a software update making the change and what its plans are for wider distribution. In a July letter to Tesla, the agency says it's concerned that more drivers will activate the change, leading to more driver inattention. The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers. At least 17 people have died in crashes.
States at the forefront of fights over wetlands protections after justices slash federal rules
The Supreme Court in May sharply curtailed the Clean Water Act's power to protect millions of acres of wetlands. After the federal court decision, the fight over wetlands protections will be fought more often at the state level. Roughly half of states link their protections to standards set by the federal government, and those protections will weaken after the justices' decision. Some states may try and strengthen their rules. Others like North Carolina can loosen them after the federal change, a win for developers and agricultural groups.
