WASHINGTON (AP) — Before President Joe Biden and congressional leaders can even try to avert an unprecedented U.S. government default, their initial challenge on Tuesday will be to agree on what exactly they’re talking about as they hold their first substantive meeting in months. With the government at risk of being unable to meet its obligations as soon as June 1, Republicans are hoping to negotiate sweeping cuts to federal spending in exchange for allowing new borrowing to avoid default. Biden, on the other hand, is set to reinforce his opposition to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage” to negotiations. Expectations for a breakthrough are low.
LONDON (AP) — European lawmakers have rushed to add language on general artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT as they put the finishing touches on the Western world's first AI rules. The emerging technology has captured attention by composing music, creating images and writing essays but also raised fears about its implications. Authorities worldwide are scrambling to figure out how to control rapidly evolving AI to ensure that it improves people’s lives without threatening their rights or safety. The EU’s AI Act could become the de facto global standard, with companies and organizations potentially deciding that it would be easier to comply than to develop different products for different regions. A European Parliament committee is expected to approve the rules Thursday.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed as investors take a wait-and-see view on the week ahead that’s full of reports on some of the market’s biggest worries, including stubbornly high inflation across the economy. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong. Chinese exports grew 8.5% in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand. Wall Street drifted to a mixed close Monday. The S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1%, coming off its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Congress could strike a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts. Or they could agree to a stopgap measure to keep paying America's bills while negotiations continue. They could also do nothing, sending the economy into chaos. As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leaders of Congress on Tuesday, the options for easing the debt ceiling standoff are many. But the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by. There's no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk default.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just how does this debt limit standoff end? Plenty of scenarios are being publicly and privately gamed out, but no one knows for sure. The possibilities range from kumbaya to total economic chaos with plenty of options in between. So far, neither President Joe Biden nor House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving ground ahead of talks slated for Tuesday. Time is short: The Treasury Department warns the U.S. could default as soon as June 1 if there is no deal. Potential outcomes include an extension of the deadline and Biden taking action on his own.
GENEVA (AP) — UBS says it’s bringing the CEO of Credit Suisse on to its executive board and will keep the two banks operating separately “for the foreseeable future” as it moves forward with a high-profile merger expected to close within two weeks. The two Zurich-based banks, longtime rivals, are uniting in a $3.25 billion deal hastily arranged in March by Swiss government officials and regulators. The deal was struck after Credit Suisse’s stock tumbled and jittery depositors quickly pulled out their money.
BEIJING (AP) — Customs data shows Chinese exports grew in April by 8.5% to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, despite weakening global demand. Data from the General Administration of Customs showed Tuesday that exports grew to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8%. However, imports shrank with the total slumping 7.9% to $205.2 billion compared to the same time last year. Forecasters expect a weakening in exports later this year. In a survey by the national statistics bureau and the Chinese Federation for Logistics & Purchasing, Chinese manufacturers say new orders and export orders declined in April from the previous month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A union of government employees has sued Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden to try to stop them from complying with the law that limits the government’s total debt, which the lawsuit contends is unconstitutional. The lawsuit comes just weeks before the government could default on the federal debt if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit. Financial markets have become increasingly nervous about the potential for default, with economists warning that a failure to raise the debt limit could trigger a global financial crisis. On Tuesday, Biden will meet with the top Republicans and Democrats in Congress to seek a potential breakthrough. The two sides remain far apart..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Democrats and Republicans agree that the federal government should better regulate the biggest technology companies, particularly social media platforms. But there is very little consensus on how it should be done. Tech regulation is gathering momentum on Capitol Hill as concerns skyrocket about China’s ownership of TikTok and as parents navigating a post-pandemic mental health crisis have grown increasingly worried about what their children are seeing online. Lawmakers have introduced a slew of bipartisan bills, boosting hopes of compromise. But any effort to regulate the mammoth industry would face major obstacles as technology companies have fought interference.
Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge. And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.
