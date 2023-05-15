Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than a century after the U.S. started selling oil leases on public lands, the Biden administration is seeking to let conservationists lease government property to restore it. The idea is stirring debate over the best use of vast taxpayer-owned property in the West. The proposal would allow conservation groups or others to buy leases to restore degraded government land, much the same way oil companies buy leases to drill. The head of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the proposal would make conservation an “equal” priority. But some Republican lawmakers contend the changes are a backdoor to excluding agricultural and energy development interests.
NYC skyscrapers turning to carbon capture to lessen climate change
NEW YORK (AP) — In a vertical city like New York, any serious effort to address climate change has to focus on the greenhouse gas emissions caused by buildings. In large part, that means emissions released from giant boilers that heat water for people's showers, sinks and radiators. The boilers generally burn natural gas or heating oil, which generates lots of carbon dioxide along with other pollution. Now New York is forcing buildings to clean up, and several are experimenting with capturing the carbon dioxide, cooling it into a liquid and mixing it into concrete where it's locked in pretty much forever.
Are you who you say you are? TSA tests facial recognition technology to boost airport security
BALTIMORE (AP) — The agency tasked with securing America's airports is testing the use of facial recognition technology at a number of airports across the country. The Transportation Safety Administration says the technology is an effort to more accurately identify the millions of passengers traveling through its airports every day and that passengers can opt out. The technology is both checking to make sure the person at the airport matches the ID presented and that the identification is in fact real. It's currently at 16 airports. Critics have raised concerns about questions of bias in facial recognition technology and possible repercussions for passengers who want to opt out.
Macron vows to build back factories, boost France's economy shaken by pension protests
DUNKIRK, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has ambitions to build factories to boost job creation and make his country's economy more independent. It’s a big challenge, as France reels from protracted protests, rising food and energy prices and other fallout from the Ukraine war. Macron is wooing investors to help “re-industrialize” France and reduce Europe’s dependence on China and the U.S. More than 200 international business leaders are expected Monday at an event staged at the palace of Versailles to promote foreign investment. It follows a series of incentives announced last week, including two major investments in the battery sector, both in northern France.
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the debt limit as the nation continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement in sight. The meeting was initially supposed to occur Friday, but was abruptly postponed to let the staff-level talks continue a bit longer before bringing it back to the president and the four leaders. Administration and congressional officials said Sunday that a meeting has not been finalized. Biden told reporters that he remains optimistic that he and the Republicans will reach agreement on the debt limit.
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper's largest disruption in decades
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Inquirer has experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack. The newspaper's website reports that the company is working to restore print operations after the cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper’s Sunday print edition. The Inquirer reports its news website is still operational, although updates are slower than normal. Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes says the company is not immediately able to provide an exact timeline for full restoration of its systems. The cyberattack has caused the largest disruption to the publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a massive blizzard in January 1996.
Stock market today: Asian markets, oil lower as recession fears, debt ceiling darken outlook
Asian shares are mostly lower though Tokyo's benchmark has gained after a decline Friday on Wall Street driven by renewed worries over a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices also fell. This week will bring major updates on the Chinese and Japanese economies. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% Friday while the Dow ended barely lower. The Nasdaq gave up 0.4%. A preliminary survey said consumer confidence in the economy is tumbling. Treasury yields rose because indicators also suggested the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates high to undercut rising expectations for inflation. Worries persist about a possible default on the U.S. government's debt.
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers aim to make their state what they say will be the first in the country to create protections for child social media influencers. A bill that was approved unanimously by the state Senate in March and is scheduled to be considered by the House this week would entitle child influencers under the age of 16 to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content. Family-style vlogs can feature children as early as birth and recount milestones and family events. But experts say the commercialized “sharenthood” industry, which can earn content creators tens of thousands of dollars per brand deal, is underregulated and can even cause harm.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available. AI experts and political scientists say these new programs will have significant implications for next year's U.S. elections, as campaigns will be able to create targeted emails, texts and videos quickly and effectively. But these tools could also be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine trust in elections. When combined with the powerful algorithms of social media, political misinformation generated using AI has the potential to spread farther and faster than ever before.
