Tesla sales jump 83% from a year ago as tax credits, broader adoption drive sales
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries rose 83% from a year ago after the company cut prices several times on its four electric vehicle models and buyers took advantage of U.S. government tax credits. The Austin, Texas, producer of EV, solar panels and batteries said Sunday that it sold a record 466,140 vehicles worldwide from April through June, nearly doubling the 254,695 it sold during the same period a year earlier. The vast majority of the sales were Tesla’s popular Model 3 and Model Y versions. Tesla’s sales beat Wall Street expectations. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected deliveries of 445,000 vehicles for the quarter.
Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips
An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but experts say patients should attack the problem with a plan. That startling invoice that arrived in the mail may not be what you wind up paying. Errors or slow insurance payments may have inflated that total. If it’s accurate, financial aid or other assistance might be available to pare it. Steps to take include double checking the numbers, potentially seeking outside help and thinking hard about a payment plan. Sometimes a simple phone call can clear up questions. Don't ignore the bill.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has limited the number of tweets that Twitter users can view each day. He described the restrictions as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform. The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles. That's a change in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter. The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site. Musk said after facing backlash that he would raise the thresholds on how many tweets accounts can read per day.
Indiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America
Moviegoers were only moderately interested in going to the theater to say goodbye to Harrison Ford’s archaeologist character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ticket sale estimates released by studios Sunday came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million from 4,600 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Including $70 million from international showings in 52 markets, “Dial of Destiny” celebrated a $130 million global opening. The film, which is the last time Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones, easily earned the No. 1 spot, followed by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Elemental.” But with a reported $250 million production budget, “Indiana Jones's” launch was decidedly underwhelming.
After several turbulent days, flight disruptions ease despite worries about 5G signals
Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week got a welcome respite from the headaches Saturday, despite concerns about possible disruptions being caused by new wireless 5G systems rolling out near major airports. Data compiled by tracking service FlightAware shows the number of flight delays and cancellations have declined from the spikes recorded earlier in the week. Another tracking service shows the cancellation rate works out to about 1% in the U.S. as of Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson from the U.S. Transportation Department says flight travel has returned to “near-normal” levels.
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. The court’s decision means, barring an act of Congress, those Americans are on the hook for payments starting in October. Still, borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options. For instance, the government has other loan forgiveness programs that are still in effect, even if Biden’s plan was struck down.
Russia launches the first drone strike on Kyiv in 12 days and all are shot down
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. The head of the Kyiv city administration said Sunday that all of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down. The surrounding Kyiv region was also targeted. The Kyiv regional reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn’t provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians across the country.
Apple is now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits. Apple shares finished up 2.3% at $193.97 Friday, bringing its market value to $3.04 trillion. Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16% in the first half of the year.
Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
HELSINKI (AP) — Network infrastructure and 5G-technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of the year. The deal, which enables Apple to use the Finnish company’s technology in its products, covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies. The terms of the agreement remain confidential. Nokia expects to recognize revenue related to the agreement starting January 2024, and the company said the deal is consistent with its long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter.
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
LONDON (AP) — New, and expanded powers for U.K. police have taken effect. The measures include targeting activists who stop traffic and building works with protests. Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion. The groups have staged high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. Police in the U.K. will have powers from Sunday to move static protests. Critics argue the toughened laws are a threat to the right to protest. But U.K. officials say the measures aim to stop “disruption from a selfish minority.” Authorities say that protesters found guilty of “tunnelling" or digging underground tunnels to obstruct the building of new infrastructure works could face three years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.