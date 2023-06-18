Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate change is opening up the Arctic, and a $600 million-plus expansion will make Nome on Alaska's western coast the nation’s first deep-water Arctic port. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of the decade,. The port will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic. While Nome may be the first deep-water draft for the Arctic, Nome's mayor says it likely won't be the last because of global warming.
Consumption soft even amid deep discounts during major China shopping festival, analysts say
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese consumers have been snapping up billions worth of items in China’s first major online shopping festival after emerging from the pandemic as merchants slash prices, but analysts say that consumer confidence still remains weak as China re-emerges from the pandemic. Chinese merchants offered customers steep discounts during the 618 shopping festival in the hopes of shoring up sales amid a weaker-than-expected recovery in consumption. Analysts say consumer confidence remains soft as consumers are more price-conscious amid economic uncertainty. However, unexpected winners of the shopping festival are luxury brands, some of whom are selling online for the first time and offering discounts to boost sales after the sector contracted in China for the first time last year.
UN steps up criticism of IMF and World Bank, the other pillars of the post-World War II global order
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — From the ashes of World War II, three institutions were created as linchpins of a new global order. Now, in an unusual move, the top official in one — the U.N. secretary-general — is pressing for major changes in the other two. Antonio Guterres says the International Monetary Fund has benefited rich countries instead of poor ones. And he describes the IMF and World Bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a “glaring failure” that left dozens of countries deeply indebted. Guterres’ criticisms were issued ahead of meetings called by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris next week to address reforms of the multilateral development banks and other issues.
Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body and firefighters
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
Under court deal, Binance can continue U.S. operations as it battles SEC fraud charges
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Binance have reached a court agreement that lets the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange continue to operate in the United States as it battles SEC fraud charges. Under a consent order filed Saturday, the defendants in the June 5 lawsuit agreed to repatriate all assets held for the benefit of Binance’s U.S. trading customers. The agreement also restricts their spending to ordinary business expenses.
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says the early June disruptions to its Microsoft’s flagship office suite — including the Outlook email apps — were denial-of-service attacks by a shadowy new hacktivist group. In a blog post published Friday evening after The Associated Press sought clarification on the sporadic but serious outages, Microsoft confirmed that that they were DDoS attacks by a group calling itself Anonymous Sudan, which some security researchers believe is Russia-affiliated. The software giant offered few details on the attack. It did not comment on how many customers were affected.
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. regulators say multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai’s popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice posted online Saturday that it received 30 complaints about the problem in 2022 models, of which it estimated 39,500 were on U.S. highways. Hyundai did not immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press asking if the complaints might lead to a service recall.
Official says Yemeni pilgrims depart Sanaa on first direct flight to Saudi Arabia since 2016
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni official says a commercial flight carrying more than 270 Yemeni Muslim pilgrims has left the rebel-held capital of Sanaa to Saudi Arabia, the first such flight in about seven years. The flight Saturday by Yemen’s national carrier Yemenia — also known as Yemen Airways — took off from Sanaa’s international airport at 8 p.m. local time, heading to the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah. The official tells The Associated Press the flight was the first of five that would transfer this year’s Muslim pilgrims from Sanaa to Saudi Arabia for hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it.
