Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness that eventually backfired. The company has overhauled what had been its biggest marketing spectacle, the annual Victoria’s Secret catwalk. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand has come back with what is now part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes. It's a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement. The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales. But the company faces an uphill battle.
Update your iPhone: Apple just pushed out a significant security update
Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads Thursday to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices' system software. The issue was discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, who said the software flaw was being “actively exploited” to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group. Pegasus is an expensive tool typically used to target dissidents, journalists and political opponents, so ordinary users likely have little to fear. Still, Citizen Lab recommends that all users should immediately update their devices.
Online gig work is growing rapidly, but workers lack job protections, a World Bank report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A World Bank eport says online gig work is growing globally and is creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce. The report estimates there are as many as 435 million online gig workers globally. It says demand for gig work rose 41% between 2016 and the first quarter of 2023. The study's author says online gig work provides women and underprivileged youth an important opportunity to participate in the labor market. But the employment boost is generating concern among worker rights advocates about the lack of strong job protections for gig workers.
China's exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese exports and imports both fell in August, reflecting tepid global demand that is adding to pressures on its slowing economy. Customs data released Thursday showed exports for August slumped 8.8% from a year earlier, while imports slid 7.3%. The total trade surplus for the world's No. 2 economy shrank to $68.4 billion from $80.6 billion in July. China's trade has been slowing for two years, sapped by a weakening global economy and by a lackluster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the declines in August were less severe than in July. China's exports to the U.S. fell 17% in August from a year earlier, while exports to Southeast Asia dropped 13%.
Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves as Massachusetts investigates teen's death
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are raising the alarm about a social media challenge in which people eat extremely spicy chips and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early took to the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to encourage parents to talk to their children about the One Chip Challenge. A Massachusetts teenager died last week after his family said he ingested one of the spicy chips. Although the cause of the teen's death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending, Paqui, The Texas-based company that makes the chips, has asked retailers to pull the product from their shelves.
Stock market today: Asian shares weaken while Japan reports economy grew less than expected
Shares have slipped in Asia after Japan reported its economy grew less than earlier estimated in the last quarter. Hong Kong's markets were closed due to a tropical storm. The government said Japan, the world's third largest economy grew at a 4.8% annual pace in April-June, below an earlier estimate of 6% growth. On Thursday, Wall Street slipped on worries a too-warm U.S. economy will push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Nasdaq composite lost 0.9% and the Dow industrials edged up 0.2%. High interest rates hurt all kinds of stocks, particularly tech and other high-growth ones.
Foreign Relations chair seeks answers from US oil firms on Russia business after Ukraine invasion
The head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has asked America's top three oilfield services companies to explain why they continued doing business in Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, cited an Associated Press report in July that the companies — SLB, Baker Hughes and Halliburton — helped keep Russian oil flowing even as sanctions targeted the Russian war effort. There’s no evidence the firms violated sanctions by continuing to send equipment to Russia. Halliburton quit Russia less than six months after the invasion, while Baker Hughes sold its oilfield services business in Russia about nine months after. SLB announced it would stop exporting technology to Russia in July, two days after AP sought final comment for its first report.
Maui beckons tourists, and their dollars, to stave off economic disaster after wildfires
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — So few tourists are coming to the Hawaiian island of Maui after last month's wildfires that restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away, but now want them to come back as long as they refrain from going to the burn zone and surrounding area. They say respectful travelers can help Maui recover from the tragedy by spending their money. Nearly 8,000 people filed for unemployment on Maui during the last three weeks of August. That's a huge leap from 295 people during the same period in 2022. University of Hawaii economists expect Maui’s jobless rate to climb as high as 10%.
AI that alters voice and imagery in political ads will require disclosure on Google and YouTube
Political ads using artificial intelligence on Google and YouTube must soon be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have been synthetically altered. Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI used to alter images must be clear and conspicuous and be located somewhere that users are likely to notice it. The new rule starts in November, about a year before the U.S. presidential election. Though fake images, videos or audio clips are not new to political advertising, generative AI tools are making it easier to do, and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race — including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — already are using the technology.
Biden nominates a former Obama official to run the Federal Aviation Administration
President Joe Biden has nominated a former Obama administration official to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, which has been without a permanent leader for a year and a half. The White House said Thursday that Biden has nominated Michael Whitaker. He's currently the chief operating officer of a Hyundai affiliate that is working to develop an air taxi aircraft. The FAA faces a number of challenges including a shortage of air traffic controllers, aging technology, and alarm over close calls between planes. Whitaker worked at TWA and United Airlines, then was deputy FAA administrator from 2013 to 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.