Car-obsessed California seeks to follow New York's lead and save public transit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's transit agencies are asking Democrats who control the state's government to rescue them like Democrats in New York recently did. It's proving to be a much tougher sell in California. The nation's most populous state is far more automobile-reliant than much of the Northeast. The state is projected to have a $31.5 billion budget deficit. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proposed slashing another $2 billion from transit infrastructure funding to help balance the books. Bay Area Rapid Transit has warned that they could be forced to stop running after 9 p.m. and on weekends without additional funding.
Why Turkey's currency is crashing after Erdogan got reelected
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed an internationally respected former banker as finance and treasury minister after winning reelection. The appointment is a sign that the longtime Turkish leader whose unconventional economic policies have been blamed for a cost-of-living crisis might change. But lingering uncertainty over Erdogan’s economic direction and an apparent move to loosen government controls over foreign currency exchanges have led the Turkish lira to plunge to record lows against the U.S. dollar this week. It's raised fears of even higher prices for people already struggling to afford basics like food and housing amid high inflation and even more financial uncertainty.
Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief, in sign of policy change
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president has appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former U.S.-based bank executive, to head the central bank. The appointment, announced on Friday, is considered a sign that Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration might pursue more conventional economic policies. The 41-year-old Erkan becomes the Turkish central bank's first woman governor. Erdogan won a third presidential term in elections last month as the country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis fueled by inflation that reached 85% in October. Critics blame the turmoil on Erdogan’s “unorthodox” economic policies. On Saturday, Erdogan reappointed Mehmet Simsek, a respected former banker, as finance minister. Simsek and Erkan’s appointments are seen as an indication that Erdogan may abandon unconventional policies.
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise, lifted by bull market on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are t mostly higher, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices fell. On Thursday, Wall Street stocks rose just enough to enter a new bull market. The S&P 500 gained 0.6% to carry it 20% above a bottom hit in October. That means Wall Street’s main measure of health has emerged from a painful bear market. But the bull market's arrival doesn’t mean the market is back to its prior heights. A 25% drop for the S&P 500 requires a 33% rally just to get back to even.
Cyprus labors to shield reputation amid new US, UK action on Russian 'sanctions evasion network'
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — For Cypriots, it was a collective "here we go again" moment: In April, the U.S. and the U.K. included a handful of Cypriot nationals and Cyprus-registered companies on a list of “enablers” helping Russian oligarchs skirt sanctions. It was an unwelcome reminder of the lingering perception that the island nation somehow remains Moscow’s financial lackey. For years, authorities in this tiny European Union member country have tried to shake the reputation they gained from a 2013 financial crisis and a defunct investment-for-citizenship program. The crackdown targeting a “sanctions evasion network” in 20 countries supporting Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov and others sent the Cypriot government scrambling to offer assurances that the country is now firmly on the straight and narrow.
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. The S&P 500 closed Thursday at 4,294, and the bull market is considered to have begun on Oct. 13, 2022, a day after the index closed at 3,577. The rally was driven by a small group of mostly high-valued technology stocks. Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market because bulls charge. In contrast, bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating.
Smoke from wildfires, a fact of life in the West, catches outdoor workers off guard in the East
NEW YORK (AP) — The hazardous haze from Canada’s wildfires is taking its toll on outdoor workers along the Eastern U.S. who carried on with their daily jobs even as dystopian orange skies forced the cancelation of sports events, school field trips and Broadway plays. Delivery workers, construction workers, railroad and airport employees, farm laborers and others and faced risks with echoes of the pandemic and familiar to their counterparts in the West Coast. But smoky skies were a new threat in the East Coast, catching many workers and employers by surprise and uncertain about what to do. Some left their jobs in the middle of the day, unable to carry on as the air quality worsened. Most pushed through in the hopes the crisis would quickly pass with little lasting damage.
Jury returns $63M verdict after finding Chevron covered up toxic pit on California land
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A California jury has returned a $63 million verdict against Chevron after finding the oil giant covered up a toxic chemical pit on land purchased by a man who built a house on it and was later diagnosed with a blood cancer. The lawsuit said a Chevron subsidiary had used the property as a sump pit for oil and gas production, a process that left the carcinogenic chemical benzene in the ground. The victim's lawyer called the case a “blatant example of environmental pollution and corporate malfeasance.” Chevron said it disagreed with the judgment and would appeal.
Speaker McCarthy eyes new commission to tackle nation's debt, but many Democrats are wary
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation’s soaring debt. McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker. He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. Now, he's studying whether to ask CEOs who have streamlined business operations to work with lawmakers. He says, “I think that combination would work well, but right now I’m spending a lot of time on how to put that together.” A Democratic senator calls the effort a “prescription for trouble.”
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order aiming to bolster job opportunities for military and veteran spouses whose careers are often disrupted by their loved ones’ deployments. Biden is to use a visit to the recently renamed Fort Liberty in North Carolina to highlight the order. The order directs agencies to develop a federal government-wide plan on hiring and job retention for military spouses, bolster child care options, and take more than a dozen additional actions. Earlier Friday, Biden will visit students at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount. The college received $23.7 million to train students for clean energy jobs. The money is from the Democratic president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
