Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have a pivotal meeting coming up on the impasse over the debt ceiling. Washington is racing to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a devastating federal default. They're to meet face to face Monday afternoon. After a weekend of start-stop talks, both men appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills. Back in the U.S. after the G-7 summit, Biden said his phone call with McCarthy earlier Sunday went well.
Debt ceiling explained: Why it's a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are to meet face to face on Monday after a weekend of on again, off again negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Their meeting comes mere days before the government could reach a “hard deadline” and run out of cash to pay its bills. The two sides are working to reach a budget compromise before June 1. McCarthy and Republicans are insisting on spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit; Biden has come to the negotiating table after balking for months but says the GOP lawmakers will have to back off their “extreme positions.”
Survey of economists: Inflation will stay high this year, and so will Fed's key interest rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will make only modest progress in its fight against inflation for the rest of this year, even while keeping its benchmark interest rate at a 16-year high, a group of business economists predict in a new survey. The National Association for Business Economics’ survey found that the median forecast is for inflation to average 4.2% this year, up from a 3.9% forecast in the group’s previous survey, conducted in February. That is far above the Fed’s inflation target of 2%. The persistence of high inflation is likely the main reason the business economists expect the Fed to keep its key rate at its current level of roughly 5.1%, its highest point in 16 years.
Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in AP-NORC Poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just 33% of American adults say they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and only 24% say national economic conditions are in good shape. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Public approval of Biden’s handling of the economy remains low in a time of high inflation, a difficult housing market and concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default. American opinion is also gloomy about Biden’s efforts on gun policy and immigration, with only 31% saying they approve of the president’s performance on those hot button issues. Overall, 40% say they approve of the way Biden is doing his job.
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise despite worries about US debt talks
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly drifted higher Monday as investors fretted whether the United States government would be able to reach a deal to avoid a federal default. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while dipping in Sydney. Markets are closely watching a pivotal meeting set for later in the day at the White House between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt ceiling. A default on the U.S. debt would almost surely cause a recession in the American economy, which would have damaging effects on global economies. Wall Street closed out last week lower.
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
BEIJING (AP) — China has stepped up a feud with Washington over security by telling users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc. The country's cyberspace agency says Micron products have unspecified “serious network security risks” that threaten China’s information infrastructure and affect national security. The United States, Europe and Japan are reducing Chinese access to chipmaking and other technology they say might be used in weapons. President Xi Jinping’s government has criticized the curbs and warned of unspecified consequences but appears to be struggling with how to retaliate without hurting China’s smartphone producers and other industries and efforts to develop processor chips.
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years.
South Korean, German leaders agree to cooperate on supply chains, North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Germany have pledged more cooperation in building stable supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Seoul on Sunday after flying in from the Group of Seven meetings in Japan. Yoon said a stronger supply chain partnership would help them cope with global economic instability and conflicts. He said the countries will work to advance trade relations in high-tech industries and clean energy, including semiconductors and hydrogen projects, and pursue opportunities in defense cooperation. Yoon said they also discussed North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since last year and accelerated its push to expand its nuclear arsenal.
Sinn Fein wins in Northern Ireland local elections, urges return of government
LONDON (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has made sweeping gains in Northern Ireland’s local elections. The party repeated its success from last year’s assembly elections. The vote counting in the local election was completed late Saturday. Sinn Fein took 144 of 462 local government seats. The Democratic Unionist Party captured 122 seats while the centrist Alliance Party had 67. Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said the results were “momentous.” She added that her party’s success was a message from voters that Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government must get back to business. The semi-autonomous Belfast government has been suspended since the DUP walked out more than a year ago to protest a post-Brexit customs border.
Conservative party of Greek prime minister in big election lead, to seek outright majority
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The conservative party of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a landslide election victory Sunday but without enough parliamentary seats to form a government outright. The prime minister has indicated he will seek a second election in a bid to consolidate his victory without need of a coalition partner. Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party was 20 percentage points ahead of its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with nearly complete election results late Sunday. But under the current electoral system of proportional representation, his 40% vote share was still not enough to secure a majority of the 300 seats in Parliament.
